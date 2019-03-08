Plan for 170 new homes gets green light after two years of discussions

The land south of Ipswich Road in Hadleigh Persimmon plans to develop with 172 homes and employment space. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

A major new estate of 170 homes has moved a step closer after outline plans were given the green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Persimmon Homes is now set to work on detailed plans for the development on land south of Ipswich Road, Hadleigh after the first stage of its application was finally approved on Tuesday following two years of discussions with planners.

It represents a revision of proposals for 171 starter homes lodged by the firm back in 2017, although work to establish homes on the land - which is designated for employment use - has stretched back to 2009.

MORE: Fresh bid to build 170 news homes after 10 year delay

Following the decision by Babergh District Council's planning committee on Tuesday, Persimmon said it could deliver the full number of houses in four years.

Stuart McAdam, senior planner at Persimmon Suffolk, said: "The submission follows positive discussions with officers over a lengthy period of time, and significant amendments have been secured which we believe will deliver high quality design and layout.

"A key objective is to provide a green development which is environmentally sustainable which includes energy efficient homes.

You may also want to watch:

"Persimmon Homes is committed to delivering new houses and as owner of the site can deliver these units well within the five years."

Alongside the homes is a contribution of £294,165 towards a pre-school, while Suffolk County Council plans to bid for more than £1.5million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money to expand the primary and secondary schools as well as sixth form provision.

The site comprises space for homes while a separate portion will be developed for employment use.

However, as Persimmon is not a commercial property developer it has agreed to sell that portion for £1 to the council for the authority to pursue a developer for that part of the site.

The plans had attracted some opposition, including from the parish council which said there were a "lack of details on the proposed infrastructure".

The Hadleigh Society said it supported the idea of having a mixed development but raised fears over "inadequate parking" and "poor residential designs".

It is understood that during the last decade that the land has been allocated for employment use no suitable bid came forward.