E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fresh confusion over Babergh cab fares as drivers warn of issues for companies and customers

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 June 2020

Babergh cab companies have said the new tariffs for Hackney carriages will create more confusion for both drivers and customers. Picture: ARCHANT

Babergh cab companies have said the new tariffs for Hackney carriages will create more confusion for both drivers and customers. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Changes to Hackney carriage fares in Babergh aimed at simplifying tariffs will create more confusion for both cabbies and customers, drivers have warned.

A consultation held over the spring sparked a series of concerns from cab companies which claimed the revised tariffs would actually reduce the income per journey, rather than create the intended improvement for them in light of increased costs for cab firms.

The revised structure proposed a £3.20 starting rate for day journeys – a 20p increase on the current starting rate, while initial charges for night rates would start at £4.60 or £6.20 for Christmas and New Year. All three tariffs would have 10p added to the fare for every 110 yards travelled.

But the cab trade pointed out that the starting rates for the night and Christmas/New Year rates would actually be below what they could charge now, which allowed a 50% increase on the day rate for evenings, and the Christmas/New Year rate to be double the day rate.

The council said it was trying to simplify the tariff structures while also recognising that Hackney carriage fares had not increased since 2016 but drivers were facing increased costs in fuel and insurance.

Following the feedback from cab companies, amended rates were agreed by Babergh District Council’s licensing committee on Friday, albeit amid much confusion, and will now be £3.20 day rate for the first 588 yards, increasing by 10p for every 98 yards thereafter.

The night rate will be £4.60 for the first 544 yards and a 20p increase for every subsequent 136 yards, while the special Christmas/New Year rate will be £6.20 initial charge for the first 416 yards with a 20p charge every 104 yards thereafter.

But inconsistencies in the new rates have left cab companies unclear on what the new pay structure will be.

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Armstrong, from AAA Cabs Ltd in Sudbury, said: “To my mind it was simple how it was.

“It was a 50% increase for tariff two (night rates) and 100% on tariff three (Christmas and New Year).

“This has created more confusion than there has already been. There was also nothing put forward about larger vehicles.

“This will lead to more confusion for the public.”

A date of July 27 has been set for the introduction of the new fares, providing it gets cabinet backing next month, which will be reviewed in a year’s time.

Sue Carpendale, from the committee, said: “We really want to try to simplify the fares and tariffs, and be as transparent as we can be for both the customer and the operator.

“What we are concerned about is that we ensure that drivers and operators don’t lose out, and that they do have an improvement in their income levels from 2016 [when fares last changed].”

Hackney carriages are cabs which can be hailed from the roadside or wait in taxi ranks, with the new tariffs not applying to private hire taxis which must be booked by people in advance.

The new tariffs, if approved by Babergh’s cabinet, will apply to operators with licenses issued by the Babergh authority, including in key towns such as Sudbury, Hadleigh, Great Cornard and Lavenham among many others.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former MP and Suffolk villager charged over indecent image of child

Former parliamentary private secretary to the Defence Secretary, Eric Joyce, pictured while a Labour MP Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA WIRE

£4,000 raised after rugby club changing rooms damaged in fire

The changing rooms at Hadleigh Rugby Club were destroyed in the fire earlier this week Picture: CHARLIE WARBURTON

Public toilets taped off after people ‘ignore social distancing’ rules

Some of the public toilets and sinks in Abbey Gardens have been taped off so that people will abide by the two-metre social distancing rule. Picture: ARCHANT

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

WATCH: Doorbell camera catches man steal milk bottles from doorstep during the night

A man has been caught by a doorbell camera in Colchester stealing milk bottles in the middle of the night. Picture: ALEKSANDRA ZYSK-LOBO
Drive 24