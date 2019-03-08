E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sporting memories scheme is a winner

PUBLISHED: 13:49 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 27 September 2019

Bobby Moore holds aloft the Jules Rimet trophy as England win the 1966 World Cup Picture: BRITISH PATHE PLC

Bobby Moore holds aloft the Jules Rimet trophy as England win the 1966 World Cup Picture: BRITISH PATHE PLC

Archant

A project bringing together older residents over their shared sporting memories has been launched in Babergh.

Philip Lown, partnership programme manager at Suffolk County Council, Adrian Osborne, vice chairman of Babergh District Council, Jack Owen, deputy mayor of Sudbury, and Derek Davis, Babergh cabinet member for communities, launch the Sporting memories scheme Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCILPhilip Lown, partnership programme manager at Suffolk County Council, Adrian Osborne, vice chairman of Babergh District Council, Jack Owen, deputy mayor of Sudbury, and Derek Davis, Babergh cabinet member for communities, launch the Sporting memories scheme Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

The Sporting Memory Groups meet in Glemsford, Lavenham, Long Melford and Sudbury and aim to help people suffering from dementia, depression or loneliness by connecting with others via cherished sporting memories.

The volunteer-led groups bring people together to talk about sport and their recollections of great sporting occasions and stimulate memories using iconic images, newsletter, film and memorabilia.

The project is funded by the National Lottery and Babergh District Council.

Derek Davis, the council's cabinet member for communities, said: "Sport brings us all together and recalling memories is great for body and soul, whether over a pint or cup of tea with friends or as an icebreaker for friends to be.

"We've seen some really wonderful projects fight rural isolation in Babergh, from the Rural Coffee Caravan to Together Tuesdays, and I'm delighted to welcome Sporting Memories to the area.

"We all have great sporting moments indelibly carved into our memories and using these to connect people is an outstanding idea that I am certain will create new groups and new friendships throughout our district."

Click here for more details on session dates.

For more details about becoming a volunteer with one of the groups contact Phil Lown.

