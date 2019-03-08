Tree for Life scheme takes root in Babergh

Families in Babergh can now claim a free tree to mark the arrival of a child.

The initiative, which has been running in neighbouring Mid Suffolk since 2018, offers parents with a new born or newly adopted child the chance to mark their arrival by planting a tree - benefiting families, communities and the environment by boosting the number of trees in the district.

Open to families who have welcomed a new arrival between 1 January and 31 December 2019, the scheme is also available to parents who may have lost a child during the same period to apply for a memorial tree.

Any Tree for Life must be planted within the two districts, however, a plant pot grown tree will also be available for those without access to a garden.

Families in both Babergh and Mid Suffolk are now being encouraged to apply for this year's trees, ahead of the 12 January 2020 deadline.

Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council's cabinet member for environment, said: "I'm thrilled to be able to officially launch the Tree for Life scheme in Babergh.

"Across the world people are becoming more aware of the importance of leaving a healthy and richer environment for future generations.

"We recognise the importance of this too, and hope the initiative enables our new families to take the first step whilst marking their new arrival at the same time."

Jessica Fleming, Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for environment, added: "The scheme has had a wonderful response since it started in Mid Suffolk, but we want even more families to take up the opportunity.

"This is a way of giving back to our communities by making sure our environment can be enjoyed by future generations for years to come.

"I'd encourage any new parent who hasn't already to apply before 12 January next year."

Families can apply for their tree at the Mid Suffolk District Council or Babergh District Council websites.

Applications for 2019 close on 12 January 2020.

Eligible applicants will be invited to choose and collect their tree in early 2020, where they will be able to learn more about how to plant and maintain it.