Taylor Wimpey gets final go-ahead for 288 Brantham homes

The land in Brantham where 288 homes are to be built. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Development for 288 homes in Brantham can begin after final approval was given.

Taylor Wimpey had secured outline planning permission for up to 320 homes on land south of Brooklands Road back in November 2016, as part of a wider regeneration of the area.

The housing will represent the first part of development, before the old industrial estate will be revamped with commercial and retail properties.

At Babergh District Council's planning committee on Wednesday, unanimous approval was given for the appearance, layout and landscaping for 288 homes, meaning work can now begin.

Councillor Peter Beer, planning committee chairman said: "Reserved matters applications put detail onto the outline permissions previously issued: in this case the committee was given many details of design, layout and appearance of the development on this site.

"Members considered these details, as well of those of materials to be used and open spaces provided, to demonstrate real potential to make this site a high quality development designed with the residents who will one day inhabit it in mind, and voted to grant permission unanimously."

The land will comprise a mix of two-to-five bed houses, which developers said would reflect the "traditional local character".

A decoy pond and wooded area will remain and form part of an area of public open space, according to the plans.

The developers added that it was a "well thought out" scheme and the housing mix would "contribute to achieving a sustainable, inclusive and mixed community".

The report prepared by planning officers said the application was a "crucial step forward in the life of a long-standing and significant strategic allocation" and would secure funding for redeveloping the industrial site that would make it "feasible and attractive to potential future occupiers".

Alastair McCraw, ward councillor for Brantham said the community had been kept well informed of progress and recognised it was "as good as it's going to get" but added: "This has not been a popular development.

"In the course of the last six years, the village has been though a long and evolved process from planning policy to reserved matters. The yes/no binary question has already been decided, now it's all about the deal.

"If there is one overriding view in the village is that it should not just be housing for its own sake it should be supporting the regeneration of Brantham."

It is not yet clear when work may begin now approval has been given.