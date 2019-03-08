Babergh council election candidates 2019 revealed

Babergh will take to the polls on May 2 for the 2019 local government elections. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 2019 local elections across England will take place on May 2, with Babergh District Council in Suffolk among those electing an entire cohort.

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

This year, the authority will be electing 32 councillors as a result of ward boundary changes – 11 fewer than at the previous election.

The votes will take place on May 2 between 7am and 10pm, before the results are counted and declared at Wherstead Park the following day.

The deadline for candidates to submit their applications was 4pm yesterday (April 3), with the full list of prospective councillors being published today.

The ruling party at the authority is currently the Conservatives, while no official opposition group exists. Candidates from the Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and UK Independence Party will be standing in one or more wards, alongside a host of independent candidates.

The ward boundary changes introduced for this year mean that some wards have no incumbent councillors standing, while others have two incumbents standing.

This year also marks the first election of the council since it moved to its new base in Endeavour House, Ipswich.

Here is the complete list of who is standing in Babergh:

Assington Ward: David Holland (C), Lee Parker (Ind)*, Laura Smith (G).

Box Vale Ward: Jacky Rawlinson (C), Bryn Hurren (LD)*.

Brantham Ward: William Shropshire (C)*, Alastair McCraw (Ind)*, Caroline Wheeler (G).

Brett Vale Ward: John Ward (C)*, Steve Laing (Ind), Stephen Williams (Ind)*, Philippa Draper (G).

Bures St Mary & Nayland Ward: Melanie Barrett (C)*, Miriam Burns (G).

Capel St Mary Ward: Delme Thompson (C), Sue Carpendale (LD)*.

Chadacre Ward (two seats): Michael Holt (C)*, Stephen Plumb (Ind)*, Luis Orna Diaz (G), Felix Reeves Whymark (G).

Copdock & Washbrook Ward: Barry Gasper (C)*, David Busby (LD)*.

East Bergholt Ward: Dominic Torrington (C), Alan Hinton (Ind), Sallie Davies (G).

Ganges Ward: Paul Clarke (C), Tony Ingram (LD), Derek Davis (Ind)*, Sharon-Anne Kennedy (G).

Great Cornard Ward (three seats): Peter Beer (C)*, Honor Grainger-Howard (C), Mark Newman (C)*, Tony Bavington (Lab)*, Stewart Sheridan (Lab), Tracey Welsh (Lab), Marjorie Bark (LD), Tobias Horkan (G), Andy Liffen (G), Dean Walton (G).

Hadleigh North Ward: Sian Dawson (C)*, Angela Wiltshire (Lab), Karen Harman (LD), Peter Lynn (G).

Hadleigh South Ward (two seats): Mick Fraser (C), Matthew Frost (C), Rickaby Shearly-Sanders (Lab), Kathryn Grandon (Ind)*, Amy Aylett (G), Sophie Ship (G).

Lavenham Ward (two seats): Philip Faircloth-Mutton (C), Margaret Maybury (C)*, Clive Arthey (Ind)*, Leon Stedman (UKIP), Karen Marshall (G).

Long Melford Ward (two seats): Elisabeth Malvisi (C), John Nunn (Ind)*, Janet Smith (G), John Smith (G).

North West Cosford Ward: Alexandra Dawson (C), Robert Lindsay (G).

Orwell Ward: Nick Ridley (C)*, Jane Gould (G).

South East Cosford Ward: Alan Ferguson (C)*, Leigh Jamieson (G).

Sproughton & Pinewood Ward (two seats): Christopher Hudson (C), Zac Norman (C), David Plowman (Lab), Richard Hardacre (G).

Stour Ward: Mary McLaren (C), Michael Bamford (LD), Christopher Sawyer (Ind), Lyndon Ship (G).

Sudbury North East Ward: Gary Quinlan (C), Alison Owen (Lab), Paul Dalley (UKIP), Theresa Munson (G).

Sudbury North West Ward (two seats): Simon Barrett (C)*, Jan Osborne (C)*, Trevor Cresswell (Lab), Daniel Williams (Lab), Nigel Bennett (LD), Robert Spivey (LD), John Burch (G), Michael Chapman (G).

Sudbury South East Ward: Adrian Osborne (C)*, Luke Cresswell (Lab)*, Tony Platt (LD), Heather James (G).

Sudbury South West Ward: Susan Ayres (C)*, Nicki Dixon (Lab), Andrew Welsh (LD), Robert Darvell (Ind), Julie Fowles-Smith (G).

Key: C – Conservative, Lab – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, Ind – Independent, UKIP – UK Independence Party, G – Green Party.

The asterisk denotes a sitting councillor in that authority or its predecessor.