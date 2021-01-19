Vaccination joy in Babergh as doctors' surgeries come together to deliver jabs
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Three GP practices in Babergh are working together to vaccinate their elderly population at rapid speed and doctors have shared the joy with which they have taken on the challenge.
The Hadleigh Group Practice has teamed up with Constable Country Rural Medical Practice in East Bergholt and Bildeston Health Centre to carry out Covid-19 vaccinations — they are also visiting care homes to deliver jabs.
Dr Ruth Nabarro, GP partner at Hadleigh Health Centre, worked a 12-hour shift on Saturday, vaccinating from 6am until 6pm, and is just one person in a team of many who have come together over the past week.
She said: "We are so keen to be doing this for our community and we felt really strongly that this was something positive we can do.
"Our patients could have been sent to hubs to get it done but we wanted to step up and work with the other practices to do this ourselves.
"There's been a really good atmosphere, the team have been great and we have so many people helping."
On Friday and Saturday the practices carried out 1,500 jabs and are doing another 1,200 between Tuesday and Wednesday, with another 1,200 planned for this weekend.
Dr Nabarro says they are more than on track to reach all over 80s by the end of the month and have already begun on the 75+ group, as well as health care and frontline workers.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating all four priority groups by mid-February.
Babergh has been rocked with a high number of care home outbreaks and tragically recorded many deaths from Covid-19, so it is a great relief to the medical teams in the area to be able to distribute the vaccine.
Dr Nabarro added: "The enthusiasm people have to receive the vaccine is just phenomenal.
"I saw them lined up in the snow on Saturday in their zimmer frames all ready to get their vaccine and I honestly found it really moving.
"People are moving heaven and earth to come and get here and it is amazing to see."