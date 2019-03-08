A load of rubbish! Suffolk homes left without bin collection in heatwave

There are several reports of collections being missed across Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

Hundreds of bins full of rotting rubbish were left uncollected across Suffolk after waste collection days were changed for thousands of homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Householders have complained after bins were not emptied Picture: PETER WILES Householders have complained after bins were not emptied Picture: PETER WILES

As of July 15, more than 50,000 homes in the districts of Babergh and Mid Suffolk had their bin collection days changed, in a bid to adapt to newly-built homes and increase efficiency.

However, the change has led to many homes being left with bins overflowing as binmen take on the new routes - at the same time Suffolk endured a sweltering heatwave.

One concerned resident in Papermill Lane, Claydon, finally had their bin emptied almost two weeks after it was due.

They said: "Last Friday should have been our collection day for our green bin, the week before was supposed to be our black bin.

"There was bags piled on the top of bins, the smell was awful, there was maggots in there.

"Something like that must start becoming a health and safety hazard."

You may also want to watch:

The change to the bin collection days has been publicised by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council since June 25, with the authority stating it has sent letters to all of the properties where the bin collection days are changing.

There is also a website where residents can check when their new collection days are.

A council spokesman said: "We understand how frustrating it can be for our residents when their bin collection is delayed, and our crews are working extremely hard to try and ensure this doesn't happen and to resolve any issues quickly.

"Unfortunately, the new routes have coincided with the hot weather which have put crews under further pressure.

"To put any delays into context, we collect waste from over 80,000 homes across the districts - and currently have around 600 missed bins which are scheduled to be collected within the week."

The change to bin collection days affects 70% of the homes in the two districts, designed to incorporate the 6,000 new homes that have been built in the last 10 years.

The spokesman added: "Delays can of course be caused by factors out of our control, such as parked cars, roadworks or weather and we would encourage residents to report any missed bins via our website as soon as possible.

"We're also currently collecting any additional rubbish in black bags or recycling in clear sacks during the transition to our new rounds."