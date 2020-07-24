E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk villages under threat from speculative developers until late 2021, new timetable shows

PUBLISHED: 08:49 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 24 July 2020

Thurston is among the villages to have suffered from an influx in developers since Babergh and Mid Suffolk have not had an up-to-date joint local plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Thurston is among the villages to have suffered from an influx in developers since Babergh and Mid Suffolk have not had an up-to-date joint local plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A key document which will prevent speculative developers from building unsuitable estates in Suffolk towns and villages will not be ready until the end of 2021 at the earliest, it has emerged.

Mid Suffolk Green councillor Andrew Stringer urged more momentum to get the joint local plan delivered, as communities were already feeling the consequences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMid Suffolk Green councillor Andrew Stringer urged more momentum to get the joint local plan delivered, as communities were already feeling the consequences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The joint local plan being developed by Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils will act as a blueprint for future development up to 2036 allocating sites suitable for homes, as well as necessary infrastructure improvements such as schools and road improvements.

MORE: Why a local plan has been delayed in Babergh and Mid Suffolk

The original timeline had been for the plan to be adopted at the start of 2020, before that was pushed back to spring 2020.

Now the latest timetable suggests that the plan won’t be adopted until late 2021 or early 2022.

Councillors have warned it is crucial the plan progresses so that unsustainable developments do not get approval before it is too late.

Councillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning said the new timetable was deliverable and said he had been doing everything possible for the plan to progress. Picture: MSDCCouncillor David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for planning said the new timetable was deliverable and said he had been doing everything possible for the plan to progress. Picture: MSDC

Mid Suffolk Green councillor Andrew Stringer said: “We have seen some of these dire consequences being enacted in three dimensions in some of our communities which is not what many of those communities deem as sustainable.”

He said that he had “lost count of the number of times” he had seen a new timetable brought in, and urged fresh efforts to make it a priority.

Liberal Democrat group leader at Mid Suffolk, John Field, added: “People need to understand its priority. Good management is not about providing a good set of excuses when you miss and end date, it’s about getting it done.”

It was also acknowledged that government changes to national planning policies did not help councils in producing their plans.

Councils without a local plan are expected to give more weight to approving applications, opening the door to speculative developers to seize planning permission where they may not otherwise be successful.

Communities in the Gipping Valley of Sproughton and Bramford, as well as around Thurston are among those to face swelling numbers of applications in recent months and years which are feeling the effect of not having a plan.

You may also want to watch:

According to the council, a series of delays including last year’s local elections and the snap general election in December, as well as the coronavirus crisis have contributed to the delays.

Current drafts indicate around 17,500 new homes will be needed across the two districts in the next 15 years.

Clive Arthey, Independent cabinet member for planning at Babergh, said there were timeframes that couldn’t be shortened, and said: “I am committed to delivering the new joint local plan as soon as possible.”

David Burn, Mid Suffolk’s Conservative cabinet member for planning, said he believed the new timetable was realistic, if tight, and added: “I and my colleagues have done everything we can to ensure the new local plan can be delivered as soon as possible, including encouraging officers to draw on extra resources where possible.”

Analysis: What is a local plan and why is it important?

A local plan, which in the case of Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils will be a joint blueprint, is effectively a future development map.

It allocates sites deemed suitable for housing, but also indicates the need for future infrastructure needed such as roads, bus routes, schools and health centres.

The existing plan is out of date which means that, under planning law, authorities are required to give more weight in favour of approving applications in order to meet housing demand.

It means that some developers can attempt to force through new builds in areas where it may not be considered sustainable or appropriate.

It also means that in cases where planning permission is refused, it is much more likely that developers will appeal to the Planning Inspectorate for the decision to be overturned and permission granted – a process which can be time-consuming and costly for council legal teams.

Having a five year land supply and a fully adopted local plan means that the districts have essentially mapped out a sustainable future which means that developments considered unsustainable can be rejected. It gives authorities a greater degree of control in ensuring that developments meet the needs of the community they are being built in and with the necessary infrastructure improvements.

For certain communities this is crucial – particularly in areas which are considered attractive for development. Some areas are already facing the prospect of doubling in size.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Babergh and Mid Suffolk commit to action plan to get people cycling and walking

The sustainable travel plan for Babergh and Mid Suffolk aims to get people using their bicycles or public transport as well as walking, Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Suffolk villages under threat from speculative developers until late 2021, new timetable shows

Thurston is among the villages to have suffered from an influx in developers since Babergh and Mid Suffolk have not had an up-to-date joint local plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Former NFU official takes on top role at farm quality standards body

Guy Smith, who has a new role at Red Tractor Picture: NFU

Police still hunting ‘vile’ dog thieves

Melissa Murfet's cockerpoo Betsy, who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Suffolk’s indoor pools will stay closed this weekend

The Deben Leisure Centre is one pool that won't be opening this weekend Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE