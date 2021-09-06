How you can help decide Babergh and Mid Suffolk parking plan for next 10 years

Published: 12:36 PM September 6, 2021

An online questionnaire for residents of Babergh and Mid Suffolk will allow people to feedback on plans for parking in the area - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People in Mid Suffolk and Babergh are being offered the chance to have their say on the future of parking in the district.

The joint district councils are working with Suffolk County Council, business groups and parish councils to develop a parking strategy to decide a plan for parking over the next decade.

As part of this, both council's cabinets have already passed the Joint Area Parking Management Plan and a car parking study report for Babergh highlighted the need for a long-term plan around the topic.

Now, the councils are running an online questionnaire for people in Mid Suffolk and Babergh to submit their views. The questionnaire is open until September 28.

The findings of the questionnaire will feed into the final parking strategy which could be approved by both cabinets as soon as Autumn 2022.

Councillor Jessica Fleming, cabinet member for environment at Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “Our aim is to develop a parking strategy that is fit for the future, so our district can continue to thrive and be a place people are proud to call home.

Councillor Jessica Fleming - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

"We must ensure shoppers, tourists, visitors, residents, workers and commuters have access to sufficient, good quality, safe, welcoming and easy-to-use parking.

“I would encourage everyone who can, to share their experiences of parking in Mid Suffolk, so we can see key areas for development and focus, to help shape the future for our towns.”

Councillor Elisabeth Malvisi, cabinet member for environment at Babergh District Council, said: “The right level and types of car parking facilities, and the right controls for their use, are vital if our communities are to continue to thrive.

Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for environment. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL - Credit: Archant

“This includes helping to support our environment by providing opportunities to shift motorist behaviour towards more sustainable travel – improving air quality and biodiversity, and reducing CO2 emissions from congestion. However, we must balance this with the developmental and regeneration visions of our towns.

“I encourage everyone in Babergh to have their say in the consultation, as your feedback is vital in helping to develop a strategy that keeps Babergh a place we’re all proud to call home.”