E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Babergh and Mid Suffolk commit to action plan to get people cycling and walking

PUBLISHED: 08:50 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 24 July 2020

The sustainable travel plan for Babergh and Mid Suffolk aims to get people using their bicycles or public transport as well as walking, Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

The sustainable travel plan for Babergh and Mid Suffolk aims to get people using their bicycles or public transport as well as walking, Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

aleksey_rezin

An action plan is to be created to encourage sustainable transport in two Suffolk districts, including a costed list of priority routes.

Dan Pratt, Mid Suffolk councillor said the impact of more cycling should not be underestimated. Picture: GREEN PARTYDan Pratt, Mid Suffolk councillor said the impact of more cycling should not be underestimated. Picture: GREEN PARTY

Babergh and Mid Suffolk agreed to form a joint sustainable travel action plan at their full council meetings this week, in an attempt to continue the shift towards more cycling caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Councillors said they hoped the plan, which will be reassessed every three years, will help encourage more people on to their bikes or walking, as well as promote public transport instead of cars.

MORE: County council unveils 148 priority routes in Suffolk for cycle routes

As part of that work, a fully-costed list of proposed priority cycle routes is to be drawn up, sustainable transport will become an automatic consideration for future planning applications and a review of the way developer contributions can be distributed will be carried out to ensure cycle routes get a good enough share.

A motion presented to both councils was approved.

Mid Suffolk cabinet member for the environment, Jessica Fleming, said there was much work to be done in restoring people's confidece in public transport following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GREGG BROWNMid Suffolk cabinet member for the environment, Jessica Fleming, said there was much work to be done in restoring people's confidece in public transport following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Councillor Leigh Jamieson at Babergh, who put forward the original motion, said: “We need to take our active travel responsibilities seriously,” and added that it would “ensure there is a permanent shift in the number of people choosing to cycle or walk”.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Dan Pratt from Mid Suffolk said: “The significance in this modal shift in transport must not be underrated” and added: “It’s not about saying people should never use a car, there will be times when it is more appropriate.

“It’s about improving people’s quality of life through enabling use of this beautiful countryside and for the benefit of everyone’s health.”

Councillors said it would help address carbon levels and pollution from vehicles, boost health and wellbeing for people cycling or walking, and reduce congestion in key towns like Hadleigh and Sudbury.

Mid Suffolk cabinet member for environment Jessica Fleming said coronavirus had “shaken people’s confidence in public transport so much will need to be done to overcome this in future”.

The councils will work alongside Suffolk County Council on the plan.

The county council itself had formed a cycling task group last year which earlier this year established a priority list of 148 routes countywide for cycling improvements.

Councillors said it was crucial those measures were available in rural areas as well as the bigger towns.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Babergh and Mid Suffolk commit to action plan to get people cycling and walking

The sustainable travel plan for Babergh and Mid Suffolk aims to get people using their bicycles or public transport as well as walking, Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Suffolk villages under threat from speculative developers until late 2021, new timetable shows

Thurston is among the villages to have suffered from an influx in developers since Babergh and Mid Suffolk have not had an up-to-date joint local plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Former NFU official takes on top role at farm quality standards body

Guy Smith, who has a new role at Red Tractor Picture: NFU

Police still hunting ‘vile’ dog thieves

Melissa Murfet's cockerpoo Betsy, who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Suffolk’s indoor pools will stay closed this weekend

The Deben Leisure Centre is one pool that won't be opening this weekend Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE