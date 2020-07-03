E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Further growth planned for Hadleigh Market - what would you like to see?

PUBLISHED: 16:14 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 03 July 2020

A fruit and veg stall at Hadleigh market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A fruit and veg stall at Hadleigh market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Work is underway to help Hadleigh Market expand in future following a number of years of increasing popularity.

The Hadleigh market is expanding Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Hadleigh market is expanding Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Babergh District Council confirmed that future growth was among its ambitions for the market, having helped double the number of stalls in the last few years, and demand on the food stalls during the coronavirus lockdown demonstrated its importance for the town.

Council bosses said that the short term focus was on sustaining the market, but work was underway for future growth.

A spokeswoman from the council said: “Babergh District Council in partnership with Suffolk Market Events took over the running of Hadleigh Market in 2016 with an ambition of creating a sustainable market that would add value to the overall retail offer in the town.

“Over the last few years, the number of market stalls has more than doubled and now offers a range of quality food stalls, a popular refill stall as well as a variety of occasional traders selling a wide range of products.

Joe Henderson from Green Acres Old Fashioned Butchery serving fresh meat Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJoe Henderson from Green Acres Old Fashioned Butchery serving fresh meat Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“The market also welcomes a coffee pod providing refreshments to the community and visitors.

You may also want to watch:

“The popularity of the market over the last couple of years meant there was a continued demand throughout the recent lockdown period with essential food stalls continuing to trade while maintaining safe social distancing.

“Now that lockdown measures are easing, the remaining non-essential food stalls are returning to the market.

Tenille Bensley'Byham from Love Refill Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDTenille Bensley'Byham from Love Refill Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Due to the current impact of Covid-19, the focus in the short term will be on sustaining the market for the local community before exploring different opportunities to grow the market in the longer term.”

The market currently runs from 9am-2pm on Fridays, although it is not yet clear whether future growth would be for more stalls or additional market days.

The council has spent nearly £22,000 in the last two years on work exploring growth opportunities for the market, according to latest finance data.

The market normally has up to a dozen stalls but this has been reduced to around half that because of distancing rules during the coronavirus crisis.

Antony Knights at the Hadleigh market in his quirky Suffolk Coffee pod Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAntony Knights at the Hadleigh market in his quirky Suffolk Coffee pod Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market bosses on the website said the market has been “providing a vital service to our community in Hadleigh and surrounding towns and villages” during Covid-19.

Find out more at the website here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cuckoo’d addict ‘made to eat dog food and lick boots of drug dealers’

Police raided a property as part of a crackdown on county lines activity Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

What changes come into effect on Super Saturday?

The Farmhouse in Kesgrave prepares social distancing measures in order to re-open on Super Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Further growth planned for Hadleigh Market - what would you like to see?

A fruit and veg stall at Hadleigh market Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Close to 9,000 season ticket holders renew for 2020/21 season

Close to 9,000 fans have renewed their season tickets for 2020/21. Photo: ROSS HALLS