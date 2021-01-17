E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plant a tree to mark a new life across two districts in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:58 31 May 2020

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils are offering trees to parents with new children. Picture: iStockphoto

New parents living in the heart of Suffolk are being offered a tree to plant to mark their new arrival to the world.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils have launched the 2020 Tree for Life scheme allowing families to apply from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

It is open to all families in the districts who welcome a new arrival between in 2020, in addition to parents who may have lost a child during the same period to apply for a remembrance tree.

The initiative offers parents with a new born or newly adopted child the chance to mark their arrival by planting a tree. It aims to benefit families, communities and the environment by boosting tree coverage across the district. They can be planted in a garden or a public space in the districts.

This year’s relaunch follows a bumper 2019 scheme with more than 400 trees given away earlier in the year, ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mid Suffolk saw a total of 274 successful applications in 2019, a 53% increase in take up compared to 2018.

In Babergh, where the Tree for Life scheme launched for the first time in November last year, there were 196 applicants.

Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “While we are in uncertain times, I hope that by opening applications now we can give our new families something to look forward to over coming months.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to claim their free tree.”

Jessica Fleming, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “I hope that while we face so much uncertainty during the coronavirus outbreak, this news brings our residents some joy to see the smiling faces of families collecting their trees earlier this year.”

Families can apply for their tree on the councils’ website with 2020 applications closing on 17 January 2021.

