Investigation continues into death of baby boy in Clacton

Police are investigating the death of a baby boy at an address in Gerard Road, Clacton

Police in Essex are continuing their enquiries into the death of a baby boy in Clacton.

Officers were called on Thursday morning, July 18, to reports a baby had fallen ill at an property in Gerard Road in the town.

A police spokesman, speaking yesterday, said: "We were called at around 7.20am today, Thursday, July 18, with reports that a baby had become unwell at an address in Gerard Road, Clacton.

"The boy was taken to hospital but has since sadly died."

This morning, Friday July 19, a spokesman said that officers were continuing their investigation today.

They said: "Enquiries are still on going into the cause of the baby's death. There are no further updates."

The circumstances of the baby boy's death are not yet known.