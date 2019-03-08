Sunshine and Showers

Investigation continues into death of baby boy in Clacton

PUBLISHED: 14:10 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 19 July 2019

Police are investigating the death of a baby boy at an address in Gerard Road, Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police in Essex are continuing their enquiries into the death of a baby boy in Clacton.

Officers were called on Thursday morning, July 18, to reports a baby had fallen ill at an property in Gerard Road in the town.

A police spokesman, speaking yesterday, said: "We were called at around 7.20am today, Thursday, July 18, with reports that a baby had become unwell at an address in Gerard Road, Clacton.

"The boy was taken to hospital but has since sadly died."

This morning, Friday July 19, a spokesman said that officers were continuing their investigation today.

They said: "Enquiries are still on going into the cause of the baby's death. There are no further updates."

The circumstances of the baby boy's death are not yet known.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

