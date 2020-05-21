Inquest into death of baby girl found at recycling centre set to open

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre is set to open. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An inquest into the death of a baby girl whose body was found in a recycling centre in Needham Market is set to open.

A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A post-mortem examination carried out after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market has been inconclusive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The body of the baby was discovered on Thursday, May 14 in waste material at the Sackers Scrap Metal and Waste Recycling centre.

A hearing will now take place at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich tomorrow, May 22 to open inquest proceedings.

It was announced yesterday that further tests will be required to determine the cause of death after a Home Office post-mortem examination’s initial findings proved to be undetermined.

Further tests will now take place however Sufflok police anticipate they may take some time.

Sackers Recycling Site was cordoned off after the body of a newborn baby girl was found last week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sackers Recycling Site was cordoned off after the body of a newborn baby girl was found last week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives now believed that the baby, which was carried to full or nearly full term, was born withing 48-hours of the tragic discovery.

The police are still concerned with the mother’s welfare and have urged her to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger is leading the investigation and said about the mother: “We can only imagine the emotional and physical distress the lady has been through.

Officers remained at Sackers in Needham Market following the discovery of the baby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Officers remained at Sackers in Needham Market following the discovery of the baby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It is essential she gets the help from medical professionals she needs.”

Det Ch Sup Bridger said police suspected the baby was brought in through refuse collection rather than deposited at the site and the deliveries had all been from Ipswich and the immediate area.