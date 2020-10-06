E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Why you should display pink in your windows for Baby Loss Awareness Week

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 06 October 2020

Hintlesham Hall lit up to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICES

Buildings and households across Suffolk are being encouraged to display pink in honour of national Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The annual event, which raises awareness of deaths during pregnancy or the neo-natal period, begins Friday, October 9.

Ipswich Town Hall will be lighting up pink and blue every night to mark the week, while Hintlesham Hall has previously also been lit up in commemoration alongside 267 others nationwide.

Laura Houlden, of the Ipswich Hospital Baby Beareavement Group, is hoping families will display pink in their windows this year.

Mrs Houlden said: “It is all about trying to get people to talk more openly about baby loss – starting that conversation can be quite hard.

“It can be almost life-changing for people to know that people out there are thinking about them and that they matter. That acknowledgement really helps people know they are not alone.

“If we can get more people involved then that would be fantastic.”

For more information on how to get involved with Baby Loss Awareness Week, see here.

