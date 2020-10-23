Inquest into death of baby girl found at recycling centre adjourned for further police work

An officer stands next to the cordon after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An inquest into the death of a baby girl whose body was found at a recycling centre in Needham Market has been adjourned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A date for the hearing was initially scheduled for later this month. However, senior coroner Nigel Parsley today adjourned proceedings to allow for further police work.

Officers were originally called shortly after 3pm on Thursday, May 14 to Sackers, where the body of a child – known as Baby S – had been discovered.

Since the initial discovery, a search has been underway to find out more about the child and her mother.

Suffolk police combed through 11,000 hours of CCTV footage from the locations visited by bin lorries at the site that day and carried out door to door enquiries.

However, the mother of Baby S has never been found and police have continued to appeal for her to come forward.

Officers have said that it is believed that Baby S was born within 48 hours of her death and was carried to term, or close to full term.

The cause of the baby’s death was not established in a Home Office post mortem examination, which came back as undetermined.

The adjourned inquest is now due to take place on February 19, 2021.