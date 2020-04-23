E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Colchester Zoo welcomes adorable new arrival during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:13 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 23 April 2020

An adorable baby tamandua has been born at Colchester Zoo during lockdown. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

An adorable baby tamandua has been born at Colchester Zoo during lockdown. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

COLCHESTER ZOO

Coronavirus may have pressed pause on life outside of Colchester Zoo, but behind its doors the team has welcomed a new baby tamandua to its ever-growing family.

Ruth and Oreo have given birth to a baby tamandua at Colchester Zoo over the Easter holidays. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOORuth and Oreo have given birth to a baby tamandua at Colchester Zoo over the Easter holidays. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Ruth the tamandua – which is a type of arboreal anteater – has given birth to a healthy baby over the Easter holidays at the popular zoo.

On Saturday, April 11 the animal care team were delighted to welcome the arrival of the baby tamandua, which is yet to be sexed but is growing healthy and strong with Ruth proving to be a very good mum.

The birth is the second successful offspring for Ruth and dad, Oreo, so they have previous experience of bringing up a youngster and teaching the life of a tamandua, which originate from South America.

Tamanduas are born well-developed and will cling to their mother’s back during the early days and weeks. They are often hung on a branch near a feeding spot or left in a nest of leaves when the mother wants to feed alone.

They also have strong claws and have a long, powerful, prehensile tail, which enables them to hold onto things.

Keeper Jennie said: “We are excited to see baby’s personality come out and see if it resembles a mixture of Ruth and Oreo’s traits.

“Ruth is very relaxed and shows a lot of interest in us whereas Oreo is a bit more serious but he still has a gentle character. They can both be playful, enjoy their food and a good long sleep.”

Ruth and Oreo arrived at Colchester Zoo in January 2017 and their first successful offspring named, Oronicco, was born at the end of September 2017.

Oronicco has since transferred to another collection as part of a breeding recommendation but she was the first tamandua baby to have successfully been born in Colchester Zoo’s history.

The zoo added: “Every animal birth is amazing and we’re always delighted to have successful births here at Colchester Zoo, but during this time of crisis these new arrivals are even more special and bring a sense of hope and a boost of positive energy that we all need.”

The sex of the baby tamandua will not be known for a little while, however zoo keepers are beginning to think of names already.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man faces murder trial over 1998 stabbing death

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Two teenagers arrested in connection with stabbing of boy, 15

Police have now confirmed two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Newmarket (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen cancels cruises indefinitely due to coronavirus crisis

The four Fred. Olsen ocean going ships -- Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch -- in the Firth of Forth, where they will stay until the cruise line sails again. Picture: FRED. OLSEN

Amy Downes: ‘I wouldn’t be at all sad if they scrap the season... it gives Town another chance to get it right’

Ipswich Town's season has been suspended by the coronavirus pandemic - and Amy Downes says that she wouldn't be sad if the campaign was scrapped

Duchess of Cambridge sends ‘lovely, uplifting’ letter to Ipswich children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting schoolchildren on a previous visit to an EACH hospice Picture: EACH
Drive 24