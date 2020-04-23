Video

Colchester Zoo welcomes adorable new arrival during lockdown

An adorable baby tamandua has been born at Colchester Zoo during lockdown.

Coronavirus may have pressed pause on life outside of Colchester Zoo, but behind its doors the team has welcomed a new baby tamandua to its ever-growing family.

Ruth the tamandua – which is a type of arboreal anteater – has given birth to a healthy baby over the Easter holidays at the popular zoo.

On Saturday, April 11 the animal care team were delighted to welcome the arrival of the baby tamandua, which is yet to be sexed but is growing healthy and strong with Ruth proving to be a very good mum.

The birth is the second successful offspring for Ruth and dad, Oreo, so they have previous experience of bringing up a youngster and teaching the life of a tamandua, which originate from South America.

Tamanduas are born well-developed and will cling to their mother’s back during the early days and weeks. They are often hung on a branch near a feeding spot or left in a nest of leaves when the mother wants to feed alone.

They also have strong claws and have a long, powerful, prehensile tail, which enables them to hold onto things.

Keeper Jennie said: “We are excited to see baby’s personality come out and see if it resembles a mixture of Ruth and Oreo’s traits.

“Ruth is very relaxed and shows a lot of interest in us whereas Oreo is a bit more serious but he still has a gentle character. They can both be playful, enjoy their food and a good long sleep.”

Ruth and Oreo arrived at Colchester Zoo in January 2017 and their first successful offspring named, Oronicco, was born at the end of September 2017.

Oronicco has since transferred to another collection as part of a breeding recommendation but she was the first tamandua baby to have successfully been born in Colchester Zoo’s history.

The zoo added: “Every animal birth is amazing and we’re always delighted to have successful births here at Colchester Zoo, but during this time of crisis these new arrivals are even more special and bring a sense of hope and a boost of positive energy that we all need.”

The sex of the baby tamandua will not be known for a little while, however zoo keepers are beginning to think of names already.