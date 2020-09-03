Gallery

Back to school 2020: Your photos of your child’s first day

Nevaeh starting reception at Ravenswood Community Primary School, Ipswich Picture: SARAH BURGESS SARAH BURGESS

See the excited faces in our gallery, as children set out on the first day of the new school year.

Quinn Forrest, five, starting year one at Halifax Primary School, Ipswich Picture: MARIECA FORREST Quinn Forrest, five, starting year one at Halifax Primary School, Ipswich Picture: MARIECA FORREST

Many youngsters in Suffolk and north Essex are marking a real milestone this week with their very first day in reception class.

Alby starting reception at Martlesham Primary Academy Picture: GEMMA CLARKE Alby starting reception at Martlesham Primary Academy Picture: GEMMA CLARKE

It’s a day they will remember all their lives - and which their parents will also remember with pride.

Chloe starting year three at Dale Hall Community Primary School, Ipswich Picture: SAMANTHA BRAY Chloe starting year three at Dale Hall Community Primary School, Ipswich Picture: SAMANTHA BRAY

Going back to school and starting a new year is also a milestone for older children, who have all had a lot of disruption over the past months, losing out on a lot of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lida starting Year 4 at Sidegate Primary School, Ipswich Picture: SAM RAHMATI Lida starting Year 4 at Sidegate Primary School, Ipswich Picture: SAM RAHMATI

Of course, schools have made many changes to ensure safety, but it’s now hoped families will be able to get back into the routine of children going to school, meeting their friends and feeling more sense of normality.

Lola starting Year 1 at Claydon Primary School Picture: KATIE HERMAN Lola starting Year 1 at Claydon Primary School Picture: KATIE HERMAN

Would you like to add your child’s photo to our gallery? Email us a photo, giving your child’s name, age and school and the name of the photographer.

Honey-May Scannell starting Year 6 at Gorseland Primary School, Martlesham Heath Picture: VAL NICHOLSON Honey-May Scannell starting Year 6 at Gorseland Primary School, Martlesham Heath Picture: VAL NICHOLSON

