Back to school 2020: Your photos of your child’s first day
PUBLISHED: 15:17 03 September 2020
SARAH BURGESS
See the excited faces in our gallery, as children set out on the first day of the new school year.
Many youngsters in Suffolk and north Essex are marking a real milestone this week with their very first day in reception class.
It’s a day they will remember all their lives - and which their parents will also remember with pride.
Going back to school and starting a new year is also a milestone for older children, who have all had a lot of disruption over the past months, losing out on a lot of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, schools have made many changes to ensure safety, but it’s now hoped families will be able to get back into the routine of children going to school, meeting their friends and feeling more sense of normality.
