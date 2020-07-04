E-edition Read the EADT online edition
85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

PUBLISHED: 16:38 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 04 July 2020

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for an 85-home estate alongside land for a new village hall and play area in Bacton have been approved.

Outline planning permission has been granted for the homes, which are proposed for greenfield land south of Pretyman Avenue.

Originally, developers ESCO Developments Ltd, J Green, S Copping & A Gooderham had submitted plans for 100 homes on the plot of land, however after discussion with Mid Suffolk District Council and local bodies, they reduced the number by 15.

Jon Jennings, a spokesman from agents Cheffins, confirmed the proposal includes 33% affordable housing, and a provision of bungalows in keeping with the homes already in the area.

“The site was identified as a sustainable, undeveloped location,” he said.

“It relates well to the existing development of Bacton.

“We have been very carefully monitoring the impact on existing bungalows in Pretyman Avenue – there is a wide range of house types proposed to meet the circumstances of the community.

“There are quite a number of bungalows proposed – both affordable and market homes.”

The applicants describe access to the site, which had been a cause of some contention as proving “quick and simple” connection to the closest main road, the B1113.

However, Bacton parish Council described the access as “unsatisfactory” .

Others objecting to the plans have listed 212 new homes already having been approved in Bacton, including 50 on the former middle school site as further reason to object the plans.

A planning statement on behalf of the developers added: “The applicants are committed to the early delivery of this site and are already in discussions with local developers who are interested in acquiring this site and bringing it forward.

“Unlike many of the housing applications granted consent in Mid Suffolk, this site has high prospects of actually being delivered in a reasonable timescale.”

The application said the land proposed for a village hall would enable a larger hall to be built with sufficient off-road parking.

The plans will see a series of two, three and four bed houses built on the 12 acre site. A number of bungalows will be built alongside affordable one bed flats and 3.5 acres of public space.

