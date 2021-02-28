Published: 6:00 AM February 28, 2021

The new homes are set to be built north of Church Road in Bacton. - Credit: Google

People have until Wednesday to give their views on proposals to build 81 new homes on an 11.5 acre site in the village of Bacton, near Stowmarket.

The land has now been bought by developers Taylor Wimpey after outline planning permission for the development was granted to Cambridgeshire-based Endurance Estates.

Taylor Wimpey are currently conducting an online public consultation before submitting their detailed planning application for the development. Details of the consultation can be found here.

The development would provide two, three, four and five-bedroomed homes and 35% - 28 houses in all - would be affordable to enable people to get on to the housing ladder.

Director of Endurance Estates Tim Holmes said: “The sale of this Bacton site underlines our commitment to work with landowners to promote land for schemes that housebuilders can deliver quickly and easily to aid local authorities in meeting their new housing requirements.

“We are looking forward to a busy 2021 and are actively seeking promotional opportunities for land that is suitable for both residential and commercial uses.”

Andrew Wright, Technical and Planning Manager at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “We are so pleased to have acquired this site in Bacton. Our forthcoming Reserved Matters application will incorporate a variety of local amenities, bringing a good mix of new homes to the area.

"We look forward to working with Endurance Estates, as well as Mid Suffolk District Council on the next chapter of this exciting new development.”

The first planning application for the site was rejected by Mid Suffolk, but a revised scheme with open area near Church Road opposite the Bull pub was approved on appeal.

The proposal includes open spaces and a "kickabout area" for informal play.

Taylor Wimpey says some of the landscaping will improve biodiversity in the area and could encourage great crested newts to colonise a new wildlife pond being created as part of the development.