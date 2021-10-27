News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Bacton Middle School to hold farewell fireworks display before demolition

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:01 PM October 27, 2021   
Bacton Middle School near Stowmarket Suffolk is holding a farewell fireworks event one week before bonfire night

Bacton Middle School is holding a farewell fireworks display on October 29 - Credit: Mark Langford/Phil Morley

A former middle school near Stowmarket is set to hold its final fireworks display before being demolished. 

Bacton Middle School, which closed its doors for the last time in 2015, will hold the bonfire night celebration before bulldozers move in.

The display will take place on Friday, October 29 on the school playing field, and include a licensed bar, hot food and a children's fun fair. 

Gareth Mutimer, a former pupil and one of the organisers, said: "This coming Friday a final farewell firework display is planned to take place at the former middle school in Bacton.

"Over the years, the school has been the venue of the village firework display until it was closed back in 2015. 

You may also want to watch:

"The organisers of the village display have been granted special permission to hold one last firework display within the grounds off Wyverstone Road before demolition soon begins and the former school and grounds are redeveloped.

"The school has played a big part of many peoples lives and will be greatly missed by many. The organisers are currently seeking out a new venue for future events."

Last year former students and staff petitioned to tour the abandoned building, but no access to the school buildings is possible at the fireworks display.

Most Read

  1. 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
  2. 2 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
  3. 3 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
  1. 4 Controversial north Essex village homes plan set for go-ahead
  2. 5 Emergency services conduct search and rescue mission off Harwich coast
  3. 6 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  4. 7 Town keeper Holy set for emergency loan move
  5. 8 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
  6. 9 Border Force 'urgently responding' to incident off the Harwich coast
  7. 10 'It was a bit of a heavy weight' - Cook on Evans, Morsy and the Town captaincy

Prior to 2015, a campaign to save the school from closure as part of the county's move to a two tier education system was unsuccessful despite strong local support. 

Bacton Middle School in Suffolk is holding a fireworks display on friday 29 october

Advance tickets for the display are available from Bacton Post Office - Credit: The Final Farewell Firework Display Bacton Middle School

Advanced tickets for the farewell display are available from Bacton Post Office and Bacton Under Fives.

Adult tickets are £6, children are £5 and under 5's are free. Proceeds will be going to local charities. 

Organisers have advised that no parking will be available on site, and that people should "park sensibly in Bacton or Wyverstone and walk to the the event."

See our list of Suffolk fireworks displays here.

Bonfire Night
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than a dozen fire crews were sent to the fire in Bury St Edmunds last night

Suffolk Live | Updated

13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Gunn, who had been an orthopaedic consultant at Ipswich Hospital, died on October 16 at the age of 90

Obituary

'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook greets Simon Grayson of Fleetwood Town

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town | Video

'One of the favourites for the division' - Fleetwood boss Grayson on Town

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon