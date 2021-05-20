News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Pupils have 'awesome day' learning Bollywood dances at school

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:32 PM May 20, 2021   
The Bacton youngsters were taught the Bollywood dance routines by Kalpesh Zalavadiya

The Bacton youngsters were taught the Bollywood dance routines by Kalpesh Zalavadiya - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

Bacton Primary School pupils were treated to a masterclass from a Bollywood dancer and performed their own routines in the playground.

Kalpesh Zalavadiya, from K’s Dance Entertainment, visited the school, which is part of the John Milton Academy Trust, on Friday, May 14 to give students a taste of the iconic Indian dance routines.

The pupils showed off their dances in the playground

The pupils showed off their dances in the playground - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

Each class was treated to a Bollywood workshop, where they learned a few complex dance moves, before getting the chance to ask Kalpesh questions about India’s culture and customs.

PE co-ordinator Laura Daniels said the children really enjoyed the chance to soak up another culture.

Kalpesh Zalavadiya, from K’s Dance Entertainment, teaches the children

Kalpesh Zalavadiya, from K’s Dance Entertainment, teaches the children - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

She said: "It was an awesome day – staff and pupils had lots of fun.

You may also want to watch:

"Kalpesh was brilliant, really energetic and the children loved every minute of it.

PE co-ordinator Laura Daniels said the children enjoyed the session

PE co-ordinator Laura Daniels said the children enjoyed the session - Credit: John Milton Academy Trust

"We wanted the children to experience another culture – and thought doing it through dance was a fun way to take part.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions
  2. 2 Award-winning chef re-opening Suffolk pub with ‘proper carvery’  
  3. 3 'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Posh put Eisa up for sale
  1. 4 Motorcyclist dies following collision with lorry on A143
  2. 5 Woman airlifted to hospital after fall in Woodbridge
  3. 6 Doctor warns under 40s that covid vaccine has limited shelf-life
  4. 7 From Ipswich to Eye - the origins of 9 Suffolk town and village names
  5. 8 Latest Downton Abbey movie takes over streets of Harwich as filming begins
  6. 9 The 10 Everton youngsters Jeffers might recommend for Ipswich
  7. 10 Gillingham keen on several Ipswich players including skipper Chambers

"It has been amazing – the children have had smiles on their faces all day."

Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A14 Orwell Bridge has reopened following a police incident Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A 40mph speed limit is being rolled out on the A14 Orwell Bridge

Body found in the River Orwell

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Hull City's Hakeeb Adelakun celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet

Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Ashton at Ipswich?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Heyes, died after a collision on the A14 near Stowmarket last week

A14

Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus