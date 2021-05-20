Pupils have 'awesome day' learning Bollywood dances at school

Published: 2:32 PM May 20, 2021

The Bacton youngsters were taught the Bollywood dance routines by Kalpesh Zalavadiya

Bacton Primary School pupils were treated to a masterclass from a Bollywood dancer and performed their own routines in the playground.

Kalpesh Zalavadiya, from K’s Dance Entertainment, visited the school, which is part of the John Milton Academy Trust, on Friday, May 14 to give students a taste of the iconic Indian dance routines.

The pupils showed off their dances in the playground

Each class was treated to a Bollywood workshop, where they learned a few complex dance moves, before getting the chance to ask Kalpesh questions about India’s culture and customs.

PE co-ordinator Laura Daniels said the children really enjoyed the chance to soak up another culture.

Kalpesh Zalavadiya, from K's Dance Entertainment, teaches the children

She said: "It was an awesome day – staff and pupils had lots of fun.

"Kalpesh was brilliant, really energetic and the children loved every minute of it.

PE co-ordinator Laura Daniels said the children enjoyed the session

"We wanted the children to experience another culture – and thought doing it through dance was a fun way to take part.

"It has been amazing – the children have had smiles on their faces all day."