Pupils have 'awesome day' learning Bollywood dances at school
Bacton Primary School pupils were treated to a masterclass from a Bollywood dancer and performed their own routines in the playground.
Kalpesh Zalavadiya, from K’s Dance Entertainment, visited the school, which is part of the John Milton Academy Trust, on Friday, May 14 to give students a taste of the iconic Indian dance routines.
Each class was treated to a Bollywood workshop, where they learned a few complex dance moves, before getting the chance to ask Kalpesh questions about India’s culture and customs.
PE co-ordinator Laura Daniels said the children really enjoyed the chance to soak up another culture.
She said: "It was an awesome day – staff and pupils had lots of fun.
"Kalpesh was brilliant, really energetic and the children loved every minute of it.
"We wanted the children to experience another culture – and thought doing it through dance was a fun way to take part.
"It has been amazing – the children have had smiles on their faces all day."