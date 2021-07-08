Joy as Suffolk school hosts first sports day for nearly two years
They might've had to skip their fun and games last year due to the Covid crisis - but children at this primary school were on their marks for their first sports day since the pandemic.
Excited youngsters at Bacton Primary School, near Stowmarket, took part in a decathlon on Friday, July 2 on the school's playing field, before enjoying an afternoon of activities - including the classic egg and spoon race.
PE coordinator Laura Daniels said: “This is the first sports day they have had for a year and a half.
“We have had a very successful year in the classroom, despite the situation, but sport is the opportunity to shine in a different way.
“The children absolutely loved it – lots of children were saying: ‘This is the best sports day we’ve ever had.’
“The decathlon was new to them, but they have been practising the events in PE lessons.
“It was heart-warming to see them having so much fun outside.
“The sun even came out – it was perfect.”
Families were unfortunately not able to attend the event - but the school, which is part of the John Milton Academy Trust, created a video of the day, which is on the primary's website.
Mrs Daniels said: "It was a great way to share the day with our families while keeping everyone safe - we hope the video helped make them feel part of the day.”