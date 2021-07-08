News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Joy as Suffolk school hosts first sports day for nearly two years

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:19 PM July 8, 2021   
Students at Bacton Primary School were able to take part in their first sports day for nearly two years

They might've had to skip their fun and games last year due to the Covid crisis - but children at this primary school were on their marks for their first sports day since the pandemic.

Excited youngsters at Bacton Primary School, near Stowmarket, took part in a decathlon on Friday, July 2 on the school's playing field, before enjoying an afternoon of activities - including the classic egg and spoon race. 

There was lots of different activities taking place throughout the day

PE coordinator Laura Daniels said: “This is the first sports day they have had for a year and a half.

“We have had a very successful year in the classroom, despite the situation, but sport is the opportunity to shine in a different way.

“The children absolutely loved it – lots of children were saying: ‘This is the best sports day we’ve ever had.’

“The decathlon was new to them, but they have been practising the events in PE lessons.

It was the school's first sports days in almost two years

“It was heart-warming to see them having so much fun outside.

“The sun even came out – it was perfect.”

Families were unfortunately not able to attend the event - but the school, which is part of the John Milton Academy Trust, created a video of the day, which is on the primary's website.

Mrs Daniels said: "It was a great way to share the day with our families while keeping everyone safe -  we hope the video helped make them feel part of the day.”

