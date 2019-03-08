Overspilling sewage blamed for fish death as Bacton resident's garden floods

Robert and Elaine Peckham and their pond which has been affected badly by the sewage. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A Bacton resident has spoken of his disappointment after sewage waste spilled into his garden for the third time this year - killing his fish.

The sewage has killed the fish in the pond. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The sewage has killed the fish in the pond. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Richard Peckham, 76, said foul waste filled the back garden and pond at his property in Church Road following heavy rain at the weekend.

Mr Peckham, who lives with his wife Elaine, said the sewage had previously caused the deaths of numerous fish in the pond.

But Anglian Water say the sewage overspill was the result of residents failing to properly dispose of waste.

He said: "The sewage system just cannot cope with the volume of water. We have reported this to Anglian Water, the council and the Environment Agency, but they seem unable to do anything to permanently stop it happening."

Neighbours of Robert and Elaine have also experienced problems. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Neighbours of Robert and Elaine have also experienced problems. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Heavy rain fell in most of East Anglia on Sunday.

Flash floods occurred in many parts of Suffolk, with drains overspilling into the sewer system in Felixstowe, causing what was described as an "insufferable" smell.

Anglian Water said in a statement that they visited Bacton on Sunday after residents reported instances of flooding.

Toilet roll can be seen on the grass surrounding this manhole cover. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Toilet roll can be seen on the grass surrounding this manhole cover. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

However, the firm said they had previously attended Church Road in August after a sewer blockage caused by "a large amount of unflushables" needed clearing.

Mr Peckham said witnessed the sewer "spurting up" with waste on Sunday as the confluences draining water from the surroundings of his property failed to cope with the heavy rain.

This resulted in drain covers overspilling waste into the garden and pond, Mr Peckham said, with the same problem resulting in the deaths of goldfish earlier in the year.

The sewage has now sloped down the field at the back of the property into the River Dove.

Mr Peckham is eager to see the problem addressed quickly, adding: "Now we are getting this sewer overflow, there will be environmental concerns."

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "We attended the area on Sunday following the increased amount of rainfall over the weekend, which had caused some surface water flooding.

"We are working with the local council, who are responsible for the road drains, to ensure they are kept clear and will continue to ensure our sewers are running as they should to take excess rainfall away."