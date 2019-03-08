Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Bid for 100 new homes delayed amid fears over ‘dangerous’ junction

PUBLISHED: 10:42 29 March 2019

The proposed access route for 100 homes in Bacton via the Pretyman Estate and Pretyman Avenue. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

The proposed access route for 100 homes in Bacton via the Pretyman Estate and Pretyman Avenue. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

A decision on whether to approve 100 homes in Bacton has been pushed back amid concerns that a narrow access road is “dangerous”.

Councillor Jill Wilshaw said the feeling in the village was that it had already reached its limit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCouncillor Jill Wilshaw said the feeling in the village was that it had already reached its limit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The application for 100 homes off Pretyman Avenue was heard in Elmswell on Wednesday, March 27.

A host of concerns were raised including the number of homes, what will happen to land designated for a village hall and whether public transport routes were realistic.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee also heard concerns over the proposed access road to the new estate via Pretyman Avenue – a narrow junction which regularly has cars parked around it.

Councillor Jill Wilshaw, who represents the Bacton and Old Newton ward, said: “At the moment we have over 200 houses proposed [across a series of applications].

“Although this isn’t as many as other areas I feel this is our limit.

“We have about 550 homes currently so two thirds more growth is far too many.

“The residents and I feel it’s completely wrong because many residents will be driving through Pretyman Estate.

“Cars are parked on the grass verge because there is not enough room so to increase cars two fold is dangerous.”

Ms Wilshaw said previous comments from Suffolk Highways on January 9 suggested the route was not sustainable.

She questioned why its final consultation comment instead said: “It is our opinion that this development should not be prevented or refused on highways grounds as there are no unacceptable impacts on highway safety, or the residential cumulative impacts on the road network would be severe.”

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said that double yellow lines could be painted around the junction if there were concerns about obstructions.

The committee opted to defer the decision for the outline plans, requesting another look at the access to the site and whether the number of homes could be scaled back.

John Cheffins, agent on behalf of the developers, said the application “has not been controversial” with no stakeholder objections received.

He also said it had been backed by the parish council.

He added: “The applicants are committed to early occupation of the site. This site will provide a meaningful contribution to the council’s five year land supply.”

A spokesman afterwards said the developers were now considering their options.

It is not yet clear when the application may be brought back before the committee.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Witches boss happy after opening night win over Lions

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Leicester match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bid for 100 new homes delayed amid fears over ‘dangerous’ junction

The proposed access route for 100 homes in Bacton via the Pretyman Estate and Pretyman Avenue. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

Prodigy fans expected to turn out for Keith Flint’s funeral

Drivers are asked to avoid the area between Courtauld Road in Braintree and St Mary's Church in Bocking during Keith Flint's funeral. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

Big Mac launched from space lands on Colchester United’s training ground

The Big Mac while it enjoyed a visit to space. Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Husband’s grief after wife died from sepsis days after giving birth

Colchester General Hospital
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists