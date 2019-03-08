Bid for 100 new homes delayed amid fears over ‘dangerous’ junction

The proposed access route for 100 homes in Bacton via the Pretyman Estate and Pretyman Avenue.

A decision on whether to approve 100 homes in Bacton has been pushed back amid concerns that a narrow access road is “dangerous”.

Councillor Jill Wilshaw said the feeling in the village was that it had already reached its limit.

The application for 100 homes off Pretyman Avenue was heard in Elmswell on Wednesday, March 27.

A host of concerns were raised including the number of homes, what will happen to land designated for a village hall and whether public transport routes were realistic.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee also heard concerns over the proposed access road to the new estate via Pretyman Avenue – a narrow junction which regularly has cars parked around it.

Councillor Jill Wilshaw, who represents the Bacton and Old Newton ward, said: “At the moment we have over 200 houses proposed [across a series of applications].

“Although this isn’t as many as other areas I feel this is our limit.

“We have about 550 homes currently so two thirds more growth is far too many.

“The residents and I feel it’s completely wrong because many residents will be driving through Pretyman Estate.

“Cars are parked on the grass verge because there is not enough room so to increase cars two fold is dangerous.”

Ms Wilshaw said previous comments from Suffolk Highways on January 9 suggested the route was not sustainable.

She questioned why its final consultation comment instead said: “It is our opinion that this development should not be prevented or refused on highways grounds as there are no unacceptable impacts on highway safety, or the residential cumulative impacts on the road network would be severe.”

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said that double yellow lines could be painted around the junction if there were concerns about obstructions.

The committee opted to defer the decision for the outline plans, requesting another look at the access to the site and whether the number of homes could be scaled back.

John Cheffins, agent on behalf of the developers, said the application “has not been controversial” with no stakeholder objections received.

He also said it had been backed by the parish council.

He added: “The applicants are committed to early occupation of the site. This site will provide a meaningful contribution to the council’s five year land supply.”

A spokesman afterwards said the developers were now considering their options.

It is not yet clear when the application may be brought back before the committee.