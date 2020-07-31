E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man remains in critical condition following serious collision

PUBLISHED: 20:13 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:13 31 July 2020

An air ambulance was called after the incident involving a van in Badwell Ash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance was called after the incident involving a van in Badwell Ash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police have renewed their appeal for information following a serious collision in Badwell Ash.

Officers were called shortly after 10.30am on Thursday 30 July, following reports that a van – a white Ford Transit - had left the road and collided with a tree in Badwell Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver, a man aged in his 20s, was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman from Suffolk police confirmed that the man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Following initial enquiries into the collision, police believe several vehicles may have travelled between Badwell Ash and Walsham-le-Willows shortly after the collision.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have driven along this route as their help will greatly assist the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone who was driving in that area who may have seen the manner of driving, either immediately before or after the collision, and who has a dash-cam fitted in their vehicle is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting CAD 116 of July 30.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Man denies murdering Suffolk mother-of-two

Suffolk police launched a murder inquiry after the death of Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Go-ahead for 18 new flats in Ipswich despite space concerns

The site in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, where the flats are planned Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Hopes rise for future of RAF Mildenhall as hundreds of US airmen to remain at base

RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man remains in critical condition following serious collision

An air ambulance was called after the incident involving a van in Badwell Ash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS