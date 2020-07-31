Man remains in critical condition following serious collision

An air ambulance was called after the incident involving a van in Badwell Ash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police have renewed their appeal for information following a serious collision in Badwell Ash.

Officers were called shortly after 10.30am on Thursday 30 July, following reports that a van – a white Ford Transit - had left the road and collided with a tree in Badwell Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver, a man aged in his 20s, was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman from Suffolk police confirmed that the man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Following initial enquiries into the collision, police believe several vehicles may have travelled between Badwell Ash and Walsham-le-Willows shortly after the collision.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have driven along this route as their help will greatly assist the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone who was driving in that area who may have seen the manner of driving, either immediately before or after the collision, and who has a dash-cam fitted in their vehicle is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting CAD 116 of July 30.