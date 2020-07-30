Air ambulance called after serious collision closes road
PUBLISHED: 11:35 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 30 July 2020
An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a serious collision which has closed a busy road in Badwell Ash.
Officers were initially called to Badwell Road shortly after 10.30am today.
They arrived to find a single vehicle had been involved in a collision.
It is understood that a number of ambulances have attended the scene alongside an air ambulance.
The fire crews have also attended the scene two from Bury St Edmunds and one from Elmswell.
A police spokesperson described the incident as “serious”.
