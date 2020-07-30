Air ambulance called after serious collision closes road

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a serious collision which has closed a busy road in Badwell Ash.

Officers were initially called to Badwell Road shortly after 10.30am today.

They arrived to find a single vehicle had been involved in a collision.

It is understood that a number of ambulances have attended the scene alongside an air ambulance.

The fire crews have also attended the scene two from Bury St Edmunds and one from Elmswell.

A police spokesperson described the incident as “serious”.

