Two teenagers, including one from Suffolk, arrested after gunshots heard during ‘argument’

Three people have been arrested following a disturbance in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A teenager from Suffolk has been arrested after ‘gunshots’ were reportedly heard during an argument in an Essex town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 18-year-old from Haverhill was one of three people to be arrested after police received reports of a disturbance in Bailey Bridge Road, Braintree, on Friday morning, November 13.

Witnesses had reported hearing an argument and what sounded like gunshots shortly after 11.40am.

Officers from Essex Police were quickly on scene, and arrested the Haverhill teenager on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences, alongside a 19-year-old and 45-year-old, both from Braintree.

All three remain in police custody.

An Essex Police spokesman said it is believed to have been a targeted incident and that enquiries are ongoing.