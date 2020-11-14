E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two teenagers, including one from Suffolk, arrested after gunshots heard during ‘argument’

PUBLISHED: 12:22 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 14 November 2020

Three people have been arrested following a disturbance in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three people have been arrested following a disturbance in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A teenager from Suffolk has been arrested after ‘gunshots’ were reportedly heard during an argument in an Essex town.

The 18-year-old from Haverhill was one of three people to be arrested after police received reports of a disturbance in Bailey Bridge Road, Braintree, on Friday morning, November 13.

Witnesses had reported hearing an argument and what sounded like gunshots shortly after 11.40am.

Officers from Essex Police were quickly on scene, and arrested the Haverhill teenager on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences, alongside a 19-year-old and 45-year-old, both from Braintree.

All three remain in police custody.

An Essex Police spokesman said it is believed to have been a targeted incident and that enquiries are ongoing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seaside cafe plans rejected after stalemate between developers and landowner

Links Road in Lowestoft where the development would have been. Credit: Google Maps

Plans for huge 279-home estate in Suffolk town submitted

A new 279 home estate could be built in Needham Market if plans are approved. These homes fearture Main Boulevard designs. Picture: WT DESIGN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two teenagers, including one from Suffolk, arrested after gunshots heard during ‘argument’

Three people have been arrested following a disturbance in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Dangerous’ paedophile jailed 16 years after victims bravely come forward

Harwich paedophile James Paffey has been jailed for 16 years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which foods can help improve your mood?

Registered nutrionist Emma Harvey Lawrence, partner at Woolpit Complementary and nutritionist at Nutrition Creative Picture: Emma Harvey Lawrence

‘At times, I think I’d rather watch McCarthy’s football... And as for those cardboard cut-outs!

Cardboard cut-outs of Ipswich Town fans. Photo: PA

Indy shopkeepers slam ‘Micky Mouse’ rules which allow big chains to avoid lockdown

Jill Barrett is the owner of Barretts store, which has been in Woodbridge town centre for almost 50 years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN