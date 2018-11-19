Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

19 November, 2018 - 13:16
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Ipswich Citizens Advice deputy manager Nelleke van Helfteren. Picture: LUCY TAYLORIpswich Citizens Advice deputy manager Nelleke van Helfteren. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The charity, which provides free and confidential advice to people with money and legal problems, said it had helped 196 people in the past two years dealing with bailiffs for debts such as council tax arrears, parking fines and magistrates’ court fines.

Nelleke van Helfteren, deputy manager of Citizens Advice Ipswich, said: “We’re not saying bailiffs shouldn’t exist.

“If people don’t pay their bills, it is important they are chased for that.”

But she said the organisation is noticing increasing numbers of cases of bailiffs breaking the rules such as by threatening a break-in, taking items they are not entitled to and unsympathetic treatment of someone with an illness for disability.

Ipswich Citizens Advice deputy manager Nelleke van Helfteren. Picture: LUCY TAYLORIpswich Citizens Advice deputy manager Nelleke van Helfteren. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

That, she said, is leading some to make “difficult choices” between paying a bailiff, feeding their families or heating their homes.

One of the worst cases highlighted by Citizens Advice Ipswich was a mother with depression and anxiety after giving birth who was in arrears with her council tax.

The bailiff refused to consider a payment arrangement and told her that if she did not pay up, she would be arrested and her children taken into care.

This caused the person’s mental health to deteriorate further.

“It was dreadful for the person involved and very frightening,” said Ms van Helfteren.

“I wish I could say it was unusual. Increasingly bailiffs are being used to collect small amounts of money.

“What we want is clear regulation for bailiffs.

“There are clear ways in which people can be protected against malpractice but, at the moment, the regulation of bailiffs is not strong enough.

“There’s a very clear link between indebtedness and mental health. We want bailiffs to understand the difference between the people who can’t pay and the people who won’t pay, or the people who can’t pay now.”

However she said organisations using bailiffs should also be sensitive about the people they are targeting and not send a debt collector if someone is genuinely vulnerable.

Nicky Willshere, chief executive of Citizens Advice Ipswich, said: “The government must step in and regulate the industry to prevent people suffering at the hands of bailiffs who flout the rules.

“It beggars belief an industry that can cause so much damage is not properly policed by a regulator.

“We see first-hand the widespread harm the actions of bailiffs and the companies they work for inflict on people and their families. It must stop.

“The evidence is clear, the Ministry of Justice has no option but to establish an independent bailiff regulator.”

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

10:23 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

Blown out tyre causes delays on A11

14 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Police attended the scene of a blown out tyre on the A11 between Barton Mills and Elvedenl. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Motorists driving by the scene of a vehicle with a blown out tyre on a busy road have been urged to take care.

Motorist faces trial over alleged dangerous driving collision on A14

27 minutes ago Tom Potter
The collision happened on the slip road onto the westbound A14 at junction 42 Picture: JAMES BASS

A motorist has denied deliberately colliding with another road user on an A14 slip road.

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

56 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Ipswich Citizens Advice revealed the shocking case of the mother, who had depression and anxiety after giving birth, in a bid to call for new laws to crack down on debt collectors who flout the rules.

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

12:54 Jake Foxford
Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

An ex-Ipswich Town player who worked with asbestos before becoming a professional footballer died of industrial disease, an inquest heard.

Hotel crowned the best wedding venue in the East of England

12:25 Megan Aldous
A wedding at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTEL

A Suffolk hotel and spa has been voted as the best wedding venue in the East of England for the second year - and has been shortlisted for a national award.

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

12:23 Jessica Hill
Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

The German budget supermarket chain is moving into a town still reeling from the loss of its M&S and Asda.

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24