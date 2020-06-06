E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It’s high time they were heard’ network launched for BAME staff at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

PUBLISHED: 12:15 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 06 June 2020

Louie Horne has worked for the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust for 20 years and chairs the new group for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff which has been named Embrace. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGE PIX

Louie Horne has worked for the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust for 20 years and chairs the new group for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff which has been named Embrace. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGE PIX

Archant

A new network for Black, Aisan and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff working at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals has been created to support colleagues at a time when race equality is at the very heart of an international discussion.

Louie Horne, Interim Senior Matron for Muscoskeletal Services at Ipswich Hospital, has worked for ESNEFT for 20 years. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIXLouie Horne, Interim Senior Matron for Muscoskeletal Services at Ipswich Hospital, has worked for ESNEFT for 20 years. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Louie Horne has been working for the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust for nearly 20 years and now works as a senior matron for Musculoskeletal Services, alongside chairing the new EMBRACE (Equality in Moving Beyond Race) network which launched in May.

“At Ipswich we have always had silos of smaller minority groups but we have never had one network,” she explained. “Before now it just wasn’t prioritised but Covid has brought it to the forefront of our minds, which I am glad about.

“The report which found Covid-19 disproportionately affects BAME people has focused the issue – mentally and emotionally the situation has heightened these feelings.

“There are intense feelings of fear being expressed due to Covid and now suddenly there is a worldwide situation heightening those emotions.”

You may also want to watch:

The trust employs colleagues from 85 different nationalities and Mrs Horne feels this group has been 20 years in the making, believing it would have helped her when since she moved to the UK from abroad.

She said: “In the Philippines we are very clannish so we often live in a house with five other family members even if we’re adults, so for anyone moving here they could be living alone for the first time.

“Also many of our staff have tropical weather at home and then they come here to Felixstowe – these things do make a big difference in your life.”

During international recruitment Mrs Horne pairs staff joining the trust from abroad with a buddy for the first six months of their stay in the country.

In the first week the network was informally launched, 200 people said they wanted to join and a webinar in May with trust chief executive, Nick Hulme, attracted 300 people who were keen to know how the network would be supporting them.

“We want to make it a great place for BAME staff to come and work,” Mrs Horne added. “It’s high time they were heard.

“It must be inclusive of all cultural, spiritual, traditional backgrounds and we want to feel staff are included.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s high time they were heard’ network launched for BAME staff at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Louie Horne has worked for the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust for 20 years and chairs the new group for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff which has been named Embrace. Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGE PIX

Umeno creates rainbow of 1,000 origami paper cranes in lockdown

Umeno Newland, 12, has made 1,000 colourful cranes during lockdown, inspired by a Japanese legend, where if you make 1,000 cranes you will be granted a wish of world peace and world health Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘We are disgusted at this behaviour’ - UK’s most easterly park subject to ‘abhorrent’ vandalism

Vandalism has blighted progress at The Ness in Lowestoft after contractors Blakedown Construction Ltd returned to site last month. Picture: East Suffolk Council Facebook

Police release efit after dog bites woman walking in town street

Essex Police have released an efit of man they want to speak to after a woman was bitten by a dog in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Revealed – the percentage of primary school pupils who returned to school this week

Schools pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 were allowed to return in Suffolk from June 1. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24