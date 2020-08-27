E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk factories warned to stay vigilant after outbreak at Norfolk border chicken firm

PUBLISHED: 18:08 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 27 August 2020

A total of 75 workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been told to isolate for 10 days. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Suffolk trade union boss has warned factories to keep up strict safety measures after a Covid-19 outbreak at a chicken processing plant near the Norfolk border.

There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, just over 12 miles from the Suffolk border. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThere has been an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, just over 12 miles from the Suffolk border. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A total of 75 workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, Breckland, have now tested positive for the virus – 22% of the 347 people tested – and the factory has been partially shut down for a deep clean.

All 350 members of staff from the cutting room have been asked to self-isolate from August 27 for 10 days, although staff who work in other areas of the factory are able to continue working.

Mark Robinson, Unite regional co-ordinating officer, said the union has workers in factories very similar to Banham’s in Suffolk.

He said: “Throughout the lockdown, Unite has been working with Birds Eye in Lowestoft and Bernard Matthews in Holton – to name but two – to ensure the highest levels of protocols are put in place to ensure worker safety.

Mark Robinson of Unite in Ipswich has said factories must start alert to the threat of Covid so further outbreaks do not happen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMark Robinson of Unite in Ipswich has said factories must start alert to the threat of Covid so further outbreaks do not happen. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“This includes the travelling, arriving and working on the sites.

“However COVID does not go away and employers must continue to work to the highest safety practices to ensure that they do not end up with a situation that we currently see in Attleborough.”

Workers from as far away as Ipswich are known to travel to work at food processing units in the north of Suffolk and beyond, and despite fears of further outbreaks the risk of infection from food products is thought to be very low.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, says meat processing plants in Suffolk were contacted about their safety measures and precautions before the Banham Poultry outbreak. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILStuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, says meat processing plants in Suffolk were contacted about their safety measures and precautions before the Banham Poultry outbreak. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Director of public health for Norfolk, Dr Louise Smith, said there is no evidence of increased risk to the general public and that most of the affected workers at Banham’s are known to live in Breckland, Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said they were working closely with their counterparts in Norfolk to establish any potential impact the outbreak at Banham’s might have for Suffolk.

He said: “We are keeping a close eye on this developing situation and will undertake proactive actions if and when the situation changes.

“There are robust plans in place to deal with any outbreaks in similar settings in Suffolk and we have already been in contact with all meat processing plants in Suffolk to ensure that the right precautions and safety measures are being followed.”

