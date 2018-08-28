Colchester man admits using bank card stolen from sex worker

A Colchester man accused of being part of a gang of men armed with stun guns who burst into a flat occupied by two sex workers has admitted using a stolen bank card belonging to one of the women.

Ioan Sabou told police officers he had used the card to buy tobacco and beer from a filling station in Bergholt Road, Colchester after finding it in the street.

He denied being one of four men who burst into the flat in St Peter’s Street, Colchester armed with stun guns and stole bank cards, cash, sunglasses, a tablet and condoms from the sex workers on May 25.

The court has heard that one of the women, who was expecting a customer, opened the front door and a man holding a stun gun burst in and put his hand over her mouth.

Three other men who were had stun guns followed him in and one of the men used a stun gun on one of the women’s leg.

Sabou, 35, who was living in Bergholt Road, Colchester, has denied aggravated burglary and possessing a taser stun gun.

The trial continues.