Suffolk Trading Standards warn of reported bank fraud

PUBLISHED: 16:50 26 June 2019

Suffolk residents have reported suspicious calls. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk residents have reported suspicious calls. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

DGLimages

Suffolk Trading Standards are urging people to stay fraud aware, after high reports of faux callers attempting to obtain personal information.

Over the last few days large numbers of Suffolk residents have received calls from someone claiming to be from their bank's fraud department.

Residents have been receiving calls stating that there is a problem with their bank or credit card account - or that there has been suspicious activity on their account.

The faux callers have then been making attempts to obtain the victims personal information.

Suffolk Trading Standards have advised residents: "Banks will never ask you to transfer money into a 'safe account'.

"They will never ask you to reveal personal information including your PIN, or passwords for online accounts.

"Never be persuaded to download any software or visit a site because someone on the phone has told you to.

"If a call seems suspicious end it immediately. Don't be afraid to hang up if you feel you are under pressure.

"Check statements regularly for transactions that you do not recognise."

A similar case was reported by a terrified Suffolk nurse - who was targeted by a twisted telephone scam accusing her of being involved in terrorist organisations.

Jenny Jones, 65, received the call in the afternoon of Thursday, June 20, and was shocked to hear she was wanted from the MI5 and MI6 intelligence services for links to terrorism.

Read more: Warning after terrorism scam targets Ipswich nurse

If you have received a suspicious call report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online at https://reporting.actionfraud.police.uk.

If you have given out your personal details, or transferred any money, contact your bank or credit card company immediately. Use a different phone, or ensure you wait five minutes for the line to clear before calling your financial provider.

