West Suffolk residents reminded of bank holiday bin changes

Residents in west Suffolk are being reminded of revised bin collection days over the bank holidays Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Residents in west Suffolk are being reminded of revised bin collection days ahead of the Easter and May bank holidays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Suffolk Council said every household has been notified by leaflet or bin sticker of collection changes due to Good Friday.

A council spokesman said: “Residents whose bin is usually emptied on a Monday need to put it out two days early – by 6am on Saturday, April 13. “Everyone else is just one day earlier, so Tuesday collections will be made on Monday, April 15, Wednesday collections on Tuesday, April 16, Thursday collections on Wednesday, April 17 and finally Friday collections on Thursday, April 18.”

The following week all collections will be one day late.

Usual collection days will be resumed week commencing Monday, April 29, but be one day late again the following week with May bank holiday falling on Monday, May 7, and then again with Whit Monday on May 27.

The council spokesman added: “We know how vexing it is to miss a collection. Our crews know their rounds well and will be as helpful as possible.

“We are putting out reminders in the run up to each change, and encourage our customers to note the change of date and maybe mention it to neighbours who could have forgotten.”