Suffolk and Essex set for another bank holiday scorcher

PUBLISHED: 06:33 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:38 22 April 2019

Suffolk and Essex could reach up to 24C on bank holiday Monday, WeatherQuest forecasters say. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk and Essex could reach up to 24C on bank holiday Monday, WeatherQuest forecasters say. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Weather forecasters have predicted another hot and sunny day for the region with temperatures pushing into the mid twenties.

Sun cream will be the order of the day for many, with the bank holiday weekend ending on a high.

Forecaster Chris Bell from Norwich-based WeatherQuest said: “It is going to be another dry and sunny day today.

“Similar to yesterday in terms of temperatures, we could see highs of 24C in some areas, while most areas will remain in the low-mid 20s.”

Those heading to the seaside can expect slightly lower temperatures due to easterly winds, although Mr Bell added that there will hardly be a cloud in sight, with no rain forecast for the next two days.

The hot bank holiday Monday comes following days of high temperatures, with Suffolk enjoying the hottest day of the year on Good Friday before basking in glorious sunshine on Saturday and Easter Monday.

