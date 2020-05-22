E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

When do the chemists open on bank holiday Monday?

PUBLISHED: 11:29 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 22 May 2020

Which pharmacies will be open in Suffolk on bank holiday Monday? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which pharmacies will be open in Suffolk on bank holiday Monday? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

If you need to visit a pharmacy in Suffolk on the late May bank holiday Monday use our handy guide for all the latest opening times.

Here is a full list of all the chemist opening times on the bank holiday Monday if you require medicine or any other essential items.

Aldeburgh

• Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street – 10am to 3pm

Bury St Edmunds

• Asda Pharmacy, Western Way – 9am to 6pm

• Boots, 11-13 Cornhill – 10am to 4.30pm

• Ixworth Pharmacy, Ixworth Surgery, Peddars Close 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 6.30pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Bedingfield Way – 9am to 5pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, St Saviours Interchange – 9am to 6pm

Felixstowe

• Boots, 86 Hamilton Road – 10am to 4pm

• Morrisons Pharmacy, Grange Farm Avenue, Cavendish Park Estate – 10am to 4pm

Hadleigh

• Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place – 10am to 12pm

Haverhill

• Boots, 15 High Street – 10am to 4pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Haycocks Road, Hanchett End – 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Cangle Road – 9am to 6pm

Ipswich

• Asda Pharmacy, GoddaRoad Road – 9am to 6pm

• Boots, 5 Tavern Street, Ipswich, Suffolk – 10am to 5pm

• Boots, Unit 5, Buttermarket Shopping Centre – 10.30am to 4.30pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Hadleigh Road – 9am to 5pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Felixstowe Road, Warren Heath – 9am to 5pm

• Ipswich Morrisons Pharmacy, Sproughton Road – 10am to 4pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Copdock Interchange – 9am to 6pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Ropes Drive, Grange Farm, Kesgrave – 9am to 1.30pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Anson Road, Martlesham Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk – 9am to 6pm

Lakenheath

• Lakenheath Pharmacy, 40 High Street – 2pm to 5pm

Newmarket

• Boots, 82 High Street – 10am to 4pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Stores, FoRoadham Road – 9am to 6pm

Stowmarket

• Asda Pharmacy, 8-9 Wilkes Way – 9am to 6pm

• Boots, 21 Ipswich Street – 10am to 4pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, In-store Pharmacy, Cedars Link Road – 9am to 6pm

Sudbury

• Boots, 13-14 Market Hill – 10am to 4pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Armes Trading Estate, CornaRoad Road – 9am to 5pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Springlands Road – 9am to 6pm

Woodbridge

• Boots, 58 Thoroughfare – 10am to 4pm

More: When will supermarkets be open over the late May bank holiday?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquest opens into death of baby found at recycling centre

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre has opened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

A section of the shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester has been cordoned off Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Murder investigation dropped after Suffolk pub party death

Suffolk police are no longer treating the death of a woman in the Magpie Inn as suspicious Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

21 Suffolk golf clubs that have re-opened after lockdown

Golf courses across Suffolk are re-openning for both members and pay and play visitors Photo: Getty

Road to be closed with diversion in place

Carriageway resurfacing will take place on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton, Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24