If you need to visit a pharmacy in Suffolk on the late May bank holiday Monday use our handy guide for all the latest opening times.

Here is a full list of all the chemist opening times on the bank holiday Monday if you require medicine or any other essential items.

Aldeburgh

• Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street – 10am to 3pm

Bury St Edmunds

• Asda Pharmacy, Western Way – 9am to 6pm

• Boots, 11-13 Cornhill – 10am to 4.30pm

• Ixworth Pharmacy, Ixworth Surgery, Peddars Close 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 6.30pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Bedingfield Way – 9am to 5pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, St Saviours Interchange – 9am to 6pm

Felixstowe

• Boots, 86 Hamilton Road – 10am to 4pm

• Morrisons Pharmacy, Grange Farm Avenue, Cavendish Park Estate – 10am to 4pm

Hadleigh

• Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place – 10am to 12pm

Haverhill

• Boots, 15 High Street – 10am to 4pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Haycocks Road, Hanchett End – 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Cangle Road – 9am to 6pm

Ipswich

• Asda Pharmacy, GoddaRoad Road – 9am to 6pm

• Boots, 5 Tavern Street, Ipswich, Suffolk – 10am to 5pm

• Boots, Unit 5, Buttermarket Shopping Centre – 10.30am to 4.30pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Hadleigh Road – 9am to 5pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Felixstowe Road, Warren Heath – 9am to 5pm

• Ipswich Morrisons Pharmacy, Sproughton Road – 10am to 4pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Copdock Interchange – 9am to 6pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Ropes Drive, Grange Farm, Kesgrave – 9am to 1.30pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Anson Road, Martlesham Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk – 9am to 6pm

Lakenheath

• Lakenheath Pharmacy, 40 High Street – 2pm to 5pm

Newmarket

• Boots, 82 High Street – 10am to 4pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Stores, FoRoadham Road – 9am to 6pm

Stowmarket

• Asda Pharmacy, 8-9 Wilkes Way – 9am to 6pm

• Boots, 21 Ipswich Street – 10am to 4pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, In-store Pharmacy, Cedars Link Road – 9am to 6pm

Sudbury

• Boots, 13-14 Market Hill – 10am to 4pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, Armes Trading Estate, CornaRoad Road – 9am to 5pm

• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Springlands Road – 9am to 6pm

Woodbridge

• Boots, 58 Thoroughfare – 10am to 4pm

