When do the chemists open on bank holiday Monday?
PUBLISHED: 11:29 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 22 May 2020
Archant
If you need to visit a pharmacy in Suffolk on the late May bank holiday Monday use our handy guide for all the latest opening times.
Here is a full list of all the chemist opening times on the bank holiday Monday if you require medicine or any other essential items.
Aldeburgh
• Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street – 10am to 3pm
Bury St Edmunds
• Asda Pharmacy, Western Way – 9am to 6pm
• Boots, 11-13 Cornhill – 10am to 4.30pm
• Ixworth Pharmacy, Ixworth Surgery, Peddars Close 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 6.30pm
• Lloyds Pharmacy, Bedingfield Way – 9am to 5pm
• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, St Saviours Interchange – 9am to 6pm
Felixstowe
• Boots, 86 Hamilton Road – 10am to 4pm
• Morrisons Pharmacy, Grange Farm Avenue, Cavendish Park Estate – 10am to 4pm
Hadleigh
• Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place – 10am to 12pm
Haverhill
• Boots, 15 High Street – 10am to 4pm
• Lloyds Pharmacy, Haycocks Road, Hanchett End – 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm
• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Cangle Road – 9am to 6pm
Ipswich
• Asda Pharmacy, GoddaRoad Road – 9am to 6pm
• Boots, 5 Tavern Street, Ipswich, Suffolk – 10am to 5pm
• Boots, Unit 5, Buttermarket Shopping Centre – 10.30am to 4.30pm
• Lloyds Pharmacy, Hadleigh Road – 9am to 5pm
• Lloyds Pharmacy, Felixstowe Road, Warren Heath – 9am to 5pm
• Ipswich Morrisons Pharmacy, Sproughton Road – 10am to 4pm
• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Copdock Interchange – 9am to 6pm
• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Ropes Drive, Grange Farm, Kesgrave – 9am to 1.30pm
• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Superstore, Anson Road, Martlesham Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk – 9am to 6pm
Lakenheath
• Lakenheath Pharmacy, 40 High Street – 2pm to 5pm
Newmarket
• Boots, 82 High Street – 10am to 4pm
• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Stores, FoRoadham Road – 9am to 6pm
Stowmarket
• Asda Pharmacy, 8-9 Wilkes Way – 9am to 6pm
• Boots, 21 Ipswich Street – 10am to 4pm
• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, In-store Pharmacy, Cedars Link Road – 9am to 6pm
Sudbury
• Boots, 13-14 Market Hill – 10am to 4pm
• Lloyds Pharmacy, Armes Trading Estate, CornaRoad Road – 9am to 5pm
• Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Springlands Road – 9am to 6pm
Woodbridge
• Boots, 58 Thoroughfare – 10am to 4pm
More: When will supermarkets be open over the late May bank holiday?
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.