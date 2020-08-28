What will the weather be like over the Bank Holiday weekend in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a cooler, but sunny end to the bank holiday weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk is set for a sunny and pleasant end to the bank holiday weekend – but forecasters have warned winds could be high on the coast.

With the county set to see heavy rain throughout Friday afternoon, another rainy day could be on the cards for Saturday before the clouds roll away on Sunday and Monday.

John Law, meteorologist for East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: “It is looking like a pleasant weekend with an area of high pressure moving from the west which should settle things down as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

“It will be a bit of a blustery one around the coastal parts of the region on Saturday but as we head into bank holiday Monday the winds should have eased off and hopefully it will be a dry day.

“Temperature wise, it won’t be as high as it has been but on Saturday we can expect highs of around 15C. On Sunday and Monday we could see highs of around 17C or 18C.”