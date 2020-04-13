Easter weekend to end on windy and cloudy note, say forecasters

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

After some beautifully warm and sunny days, what does the weather forecast have in store for this week?

Forecaster Fred Best, from Norfolk-based Weatherquest said that Monday’s weather was markedly different from the past weekend.

“Today is obviously much cooler,” said Mr Best.

“It’s quite windy through this morning with wind coming from the north east, especially around the coast.

“There’s a lot of cloud around as well.”

Mr Best said that despite the cloud, the day should stay largely dry.

Temperatures on Monday could reach 10-11C inland but only around 7-8C on the coast.

There will still be a bit of cloud around on Tuesday but this should begin to clear in places as the day goes on.

Temperatures tomorrow will be around 12-13C.

