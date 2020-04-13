E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Easter weekend to end on windy and cloudy note, say forecasters

PUBLISHED: 09:54 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 13 April 2020

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

After some beautifully warm and sunny days, what does the weather forecast have in store for this week?

Forecaster Fred Best, from Norfolk-based Weatherquest said that Monday’s weather was markedly different from the past weekend.

“Today is obviously much cooler,” said Mr Best.

“It’s quite windy through this morning with wind coming from the north east, especially around the coast.

“There’s a lot of cloud around as well.”

Mr Best said that despite the cloud, the day should stay largely dry.

Temperatures on Monday could reach 10-11C inland but only around 7-8C on the coast.

There will still be a bit of cloud around on Tuesday but this should begin to clear in places as the day goes on.

Temperatures tomorrow will be around 12-13C.

READ MORE: Stunning Suffolk shines in beautiful blossom

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home ‘garden neighbourhood’ at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

Firm donates £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk’s food banks

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, which has donated £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that’ - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and ‘really annoying’ retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home ‘garden neighbourhood’ at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

Firm donates £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk’s food banks

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, which has donated £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that’ - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and ‘really annoying’ retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Easter weekend to end on windy and cloudy note, say forecasters

Ipswich in lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers consider next move after ‘very disappointing’ M&S revamp rejection

Campaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on its final day of trading in the town. Left to right: Roy Gray, Ann Wimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firm donates £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk’s food banks

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, which has donated £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Who was Stumpy Brown, the mass murderer of Woodbridge

Historical accounts show that Woodbridge may have been home to a mass murderer Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24