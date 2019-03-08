Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaigners in 'die-in' protest outside banks

PUBLISHED: 12:25 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 13 July 2019

The protesters in Bury St Edmunds town centre Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

The protesters in Bury St Edmunds town centre Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Environmental protesters held a 'die-in' outside banks in Bury St Edmunds to protest at what they see as the banking sector's role in climate and ecological change.

Extinction Rebellion accuse the banking industry of playing a part in worldwide damage to the environment Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDSExtinction Rebellion accuse the banking industry of playing a part in worldwide damage to the environment Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

Around 20 members of climate crisis activists Extinction Rebellion (XR) lay down outside branches in the town centre for a peaceful protest in front of shoppers today Saturday July 13.

A die-in is a peaceful, non-violent protest where participants lie on the ground for a specified amount of time.

You may also want to watch:

XR Bury St Edmunds member Laura Fellowes described it as a solemn act that "symbolises the kind of future we face without government action on the climate crisis".

Extinction Rebellion conduct the lie-in outside banks in Bury town centre Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDSExtinction Rebellion conduct the lie-in outside banks in Bury town centre Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

"Globally, banks have financed fossil fuels with £1.5 trillion since the Paris Agreement was adopted, with financing on the rise each year," she said.

"Burning fossil fuels is a major cause of the man-made climate emergency we find ourselves in, and our banks should be divesting, not investing in the industry."

"The air we breathe, the water we drink, the earth we plant in, the food we eat, and the beauty and diversity of nature that nourishes our psychological well-being, all are being corrupted and compromised by the political and economic systems that promote and support our modern, consumer-focussed lifestyles.

"Today we are targeting the banks to highlight the role they play in this."

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Investigations under way into ‘unexplained’ death of man in Essex

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the death of a man Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Campaigners in ‘die-in’ protest outside banks

The protesters in Bury St Edmunds town centre Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS

‘We are targeting an away win’ – Witches’ Louis

Cameron Heeps, who returns to his old club on Monday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

East Anglia’s rail lines worth seeing - but new trains can’t arrive too soon!

The Class 156 unit that took me from Ipswich to Lowestoft and on to Norwich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Undertones to play Stowmarket’s John Peel Centre

DJ John Peel at his home near Stowmarket Picture: JOHN KERR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists