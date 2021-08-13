World famous graffiti artist Banksy confirms Suffolk work is his
- Credit: PA
Internationally-acclaimed street artist Banksy has confirmed he is behind a series of artworks discovered in north Suffolk.
The artist has been on a trip to the east in recent weeks, with street art continuing to pop up along the coast and over the border into Norfolk.
Four of those were discovered in Lowestoft, including a boy making a sand castle in Regent Road, a seagull swooping on a skip in Denmark Road – and a group of children in a boat with the caption "we are all in the same boat" in Nicholas Everitt Park.
The fourth piece, on North Beach, depicts a rat drinking a cocktail.
The anonymous artist confirmed the works were his via social media, posting a video on Instagram titled "A great British Staycation", showing off his most recent exploits.
You may also want to watch:
In a response from East Suffolk Council, after Banksy was confirmed as the artist, they called it "incredible news".
A spokesman said: "We are beyond excited that all the recent artworks have been confirmed to be by Banksy, one of the world’s greatest artists.
Most Read
- 1 Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house
- 2 Cook gives transfer update ahead of Burton trip
- 3 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
- 4 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages to buy a home in Suffolk
- 5 Cook on Norwood, Nsiala and Edmundson injuries and Edwards' first Ipswich game
- 6 Map reveals how rising sea levels could put coastal areas at flood risk
- 7 'It's what he said to me straight away' - Edwards reveals first chat with Cook
- 8 Wife stabbed husband in 'moment of madness', court told
- 9 Overturned lorry on A14 slip road near Bury St Edmunds
- 10 Cook uses Portsmouth example in plea for patience
"This is a real boost for Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and East Suffolk and we are thrilled Banksy has chosen our area for his Great British Spraycation.”
An earlier poll of newspaper readers found that more than 80% of voters thought the sandcastle and boat paintings, both in Lowestoft, were genuine.
But only 25% of people thought the seagull in Lowestoft was by the artist himself.