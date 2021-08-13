News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
World famous graffiti artist Banksy confirms Suffolk work is his

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:15 PM August 13, 2021   
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be a new work by street artist Banksy. - Credit: PA

Internationally-acclaimed street artist Banksy has confirmed he is behind a series of artworks discovered in north Suffolk.

The artist has been on a trip to the east in recent weeks, with street art continuing to pop up along the coast and over the border into Norfolk.

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings in Norfolk and Suffolk

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. - Credit: Banksy

Four of those were discovered in Lowestoft, including a boy making a sand castle in Regent Road, a seagull swooping on a skip in Denmark Road – and a group of children in a boat with the caption "we are all in the same boat" in Nicholas Everitt Park.

The fourth piece, on North Beach, depicts a rat drinking a cocktail.

The anonymous artist confirmed the works were his via social media, posting a video on Instagram titled "A great British Staycation", showing off his most recent exploits.

In a response from East Suffolk Council, after Banksy was confirmed as the artist, they called it "incredible news". 

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings in Norfolk and Suffolk

Graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed that he is behind spray paintings that have popped up along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. - Credit: A still from Banksy's video

A spokesman said: "We are beyond excited that all the recent artworks have been confirmed to be by Banksy, one of the world’s greatest artists.

"This is a real boost for Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and East Suffolk and we are thrilled Banksy has chosen our area for his Great British Spraycation.”

An earlier poll of newspaper readers found that more than 80% of voters thought the sandcastle and boat paintings, both in Lowestoft, were genuine.

But only 25% of people thought the seagull in Lowestoft was by the artist himself.


