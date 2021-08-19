News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Council to install glass screen over suspected Banksy piece

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:40 PM August 19, 2021   
Has more of Banksy's artwork been spotted in East Anglia?

Has more of Banksy's artwork been spotted in East Anglia? - Credit: Zoe Double

Tendring District Council is to install a protective plastic screen over a suspected piece of Banksy street art in Harwich.

The artwork, which shows a young boy holding a fishing rod, was spotted at Stone Pier and comes after the anonymous artist confirmed similar works across north-east Suffolk were his.

Security guards were stationed by the work yesterday, with the council now installing a plastic screen to protect it.

Neil Stock

Neil Stock, Leader of Tendring District Council. - Credit: Pagepix

Neil Stock OBE, district council leader, said he is "hugely delighted" one of the world's "greatest living artists" possibly paid Harwich a visit.

He said: "We are hugely delighted that he has chosen to come to Harwich and leave us with a reminder of his visit.

“We immediately put security in place and are taking further steps to protect this artwork as we await confirmation that it is indeed the latest piece of the artist’s ‘Spraycation’ in East Anglia.”

The artist previously visited Tendring in 2014, with a £400,000 mural sprayed on Clacton seafront.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road near A12 reopens after police incident
  2. 2 Chance to run your own Suffolk pub as inn goes under the hammer
  3. 3 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
  1. 4 'It's close to the end now' - Cook on Town's hectic summer transfer window
  2. 5 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
  3. 6 'If they're not in the top two I'll be very surprised' - Duff on Town
  4. 7 Flint smashes through car window possibly shot from a catapult
  5. 8 Has more of Banksy's artwork been spotted on the coast?
  6. 9 Go-ahead for Gateway 14 business park and creation of 3,000 jobs
  7. 10 Mike Bacon: We stick together, even if the hurt of recent past haunts us
Harwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters remained on scene until the early hours on Tuesday

Suffolk Live | Updated

Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in Colchester 

Essex Live

Man dies in unexplained incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town

'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon