Bannatyne's at Clarice House in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Fitness fans can look forward to going back to the gym after Bannatyne Health Club in Bury St Edmunds announced it is to re-open.

The club, at Clarice House in Horringer Road, will welcome back members from Friday July 25 following the relaxing of lockdown restrictions.

However it said there would be changes to how it operates following assessment of the Covid-19 infection risks.

It will not be operating a booking system for the gym or pools, only for classes, but staff will be monitoring attendance and has a booking system on standby, ready to use if needed.

Other measures will include temperature checks on arrival, compulsory wearing of face masks in the clubs except when exercising, reduced class sizes and careful class timetabling to ensure there are no bottlenecks and crossovers in corridors and changing areas.

Water fountains will be out of use and members are advised to bring their own water/drink.

For more details contact the club on 01284 705550.