Health club to re-open after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:49 21 July 2020

Bannatyne's at Clarice House in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Bannatyne's at Clarice House in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Fitness fans can look forward to going back to the gym after Bannatyne Health Club in Bury St Edmunds announced it is to re-open.

The club, at Clarice House in Horringer Road, will welcome back members from Friday July 25 following the relaxing of lockdown restrictions.

However it said there would be changes to how it operates following assessment of the Covid-19 infection risks.

It will not be operating a booking system for the gym or pools, only for classes, but staff will be monitoring attendance and has a booking system on standby, ready to use if needed.

Other measures will include temperature checks on arrival, compulsory wearing of face masks in the clubs except when exercising, reduced class sizes and careful class timetabling to ensure there are no bottlenecks and crossovers in corridors and changing areas.

Water fountains will be out of use and members are advised to bring their own water/drink.

For more details contact the club on 01284 705550.

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

