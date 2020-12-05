Look inside this stunning baptist chapel converted into family home

The converted baptist chapel, named Chapel House, in Earl Soham is up for sale for just under �1million. Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE Stephen James Bishop

A quirky baptist chapel conversion, originally built in the 19th century, has come on the market in a popular Suffolk village.

Chapel House in Earl Soham is thought to have been built around 1863 and was converted by the award winning Andrew Hughes Architects in 2013.

The Suffolk based company specialises in preserving historic features while modernising living spaces and is currently working on Whitehouse Farm Barns in Woolverstone.

Bordering the water meadows, Chapel House boasts a huge open plan upstairs living area, encompassing a kitchen, dining space and lounge area, presided over by the original ceiling scissor beams.

The light, airy kitchen space with a marble topped-island is the only anchored feature on the spacious first floor – allowing new owners to completely refigure the room to their own desire.

The first floor opens out onto a large terrace with views of the water meadows and willow trees - perfect for al fresco dining.

The ground floor is home to five bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms, second reception room, utility room, family bathroom and small shower room.

The former Sunday School building sits next to the house and can be used as a guest bedroom, games room, office or studio.

An additional ground floor patio area offers even more outdoor dining space overlooking the gardens.

With a new roof, barge boards, windows, smoke and alarm systems the historic house feels anything but old school.

The gardens are a testament to the surrounding nature and were re-configured by Tierra Design to include flower beds and planting inspired by the work of Piet Oudolf.

The lawn backs onto a wild meadow and features a seating area around a fire pit for entertainment during the warmer months.

The house is being marketed by The Modern House and more information can be found on the Rightmove website here.