Traditional Turkish barbers opening in town’s former Boots store

Mursel Arapoglu (left) and Omer Kaplan are excited to open the Istanbul Barbers in Hadleigh next week. Picture: OMER KAPLAN OMER KAPLAN

A 21-year-old is launching his own barbershop in the old Boots store in the heart of Hadleigh High Street when the lockdown comes to an end.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Istanbul Barbers Hadleigh is opening in the old Boots store in the High Street. Picture: OMER KAPLAN Istanbul Barbers Hadleigh is opening in the old Boots store in the High Street. Picture: OMER KAPLAN

Omer Kaplan, 21, has been a barber for more than four years and is making the finishing touches to his very own barbershop, Istanbul Barbers Hadleigh, which is due to open next week.

The barbers will take the place of the former Boots store in 91 High Street, opposite The King’s Head pub, which has been vacant since it closed permanently in August.

MORE: Former Boots store in Hadleigh comes under offer

Mr Kaplan is new to Hadleigh, but has family living nearby, who told him about the retail space which was up for rent.

“This is the first time I’m opening up a business or doing anything like this,” said Mr Kaplan.

A new barber shop is opening at the former Boots branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A new barber shop is opening at the former Boots branch in Hadleigh High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“My relatives told me about this retail space, so I thought I would try to open up a shop over here. Hadleigh is a really nice town and there isn’t too much competition.

“I hope it goes well, it’s really exciting but a bit scary too.”

Mr Kaplan has received a positive reception on Facebook about the opening, and said he is “excited” to get going.

He said: “I have been saving up ever since I could whilst I’ve been working as a barber, but I always wanted to try and open up my own business.

“The shop front is great as everyone can see it. It is right in front of a roundabout and pretty much anyone going through Hadleigh is going to spot it.”

Istanbul Barbers Hadleigh will officially open its doors on Wednesday, with two or three barbers working for the time-being, with plans to expand its offering in the future.

Inside the barber shop there is a classic interior, with wood-finish on the units and open brick walls. It will offer everything from traditional Turkish grooming to more contemporary cuts, including hair cuts, beard trims, shaves, hot towels and hot waxes.

The shop will be open six days a week, closing on Mondays, offering just walk-ins at the moment but introducing appointments in the future.

Mr Kaplan is also offering a £2 discount on any services for the first week of opening.