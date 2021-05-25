Published: 3:51 PM May 25, 2021

Keagan Berg and Timothy Jones from Sudbury Young People Supported Housing were treated to a free haircut from the Blade and Fade team - Credit: Sanctuary Supported Living

Young people living in supported housing service in Sudbury have been treated to fresh new haircuts courtesy of staff from newly opened barbershop Blade and Fade.

Five young residents, all from Sanctuary Supported Living's Sudbury Young People Supported Housing enjoyed the free post-lockdown haircuts.

Blade and Fade’s manager, Elliot Firrell, said: “We offered to provide some of the young people with much-needed haircuts, as we wanted to be able to give something back to people in our local community.

Joshua Finch, was also able to get a free haircut courtesy of the Blade and Fade team - Credit: Sanctuary Supported Living

"The team was really pleased to see how happy the residents were with their new haircuts and what a positive difference it made to their mood and wellbeing.”

Many of the young people living in the supported housing service are very vulnerable and homeless or at risk of homelessness, so getting a haircut can often be an unaffordable expense.

Kate Molope, Local Service Manager at Sudbury Young People Supported Housing said: “It was amazing to have this kind offer from a local business and the visit provided a much-needed boost to our residents. To those on a low income, a haircut is often a luxury, so the residents are really grateful. The generosity of the staff at Blade & Fade is much appreciated – especially as they’ve since offered to make it an ongoing event.”