The branch, in a prominent Grade II Listed building in the town centre, was shut in 2018 - with residents citing the decision at the time as “disappointing”.

Now, fresh plans would see the upper floor of the site converted into two flats, with the lower floor set aside for commercial use.

Part of the rear of the building would then be demolished to make way for a new construction, allowing a further two homes to be built.

To the rear of the garden, another three terraced properties would be built facing Magdalen Road. In total, the project would create a single one-bedroom flat, five two-bedroom properties and one three-bedroom home.

The plans will now go before Babergh District Council, which will decide whether to give the project the go-ahead. The property is Grade II listed and therefore benefits from some level of protection.