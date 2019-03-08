Relief at Barclays u-turn on cutting cash lifeline for small towns

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE Archant

There are fears this could leave customers - particularly those who are older and rely on cash - vulnerable because they lose the ability to get hold of their cash.

Barclays Bank in Sudbury is now closed on Thursdays - market day in the town. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Barclays Bank in Sudbury is now closed on Thursdays - market day in the town. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Banking giants, including Barclays, have been closing branches in market towns across the region - and have often told their customers that they will still be able to get cash from local Post Offices.

But now Barclays is planning to end that service.

One 84-year-old Barclays customer in Lavenham said: "I rely on the Post Office to get cash from my Barclays account. I'm fortunate. I can still drive - but I know many people who live here who have no alternative but to use the local Post Office."

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has written to Barclays chief executive Jes Staley to ask him to reconsider the decision.

He said: "I was extremely disappointed to learn about Barclays' intention to end the current agreement with the Post Office that allows my constituents to withdraw cash from their local Post Office branches. Following the announcement that the Barclays branch in Hadleigh would be closing, I organised a meeting between Barclays and local businesses.

"At this meeting it was made clear that Barclays expected that the impact of the closure would be alleviated by the use of the Post Office in the town. As such, I find this decision very worrying.

"Additionally, this change will have an adverse effect on those individuals in rural areas who only have access to cash through the post office in their village."

Barclays, along with other high street banks, have been closing branches in market towns across the region over recent years - often saying people will be able to get cash from post offices.

A spokeswoman for the bank said they were writing to customers who might be affected when they announced their plans.

Adam Rowse, MD Branch Based Banking at Barclays said: "We are constantly exploring new ways to evolve the role of the branch.

"By maintaining last in town or remote branches over the next two years, and working with the community, we hope to increase demand and keep these branches viable.

"We also recognise that there are opportunities to support customers with access to cash where there is no branch or ATM nearby.

"We are launching a cash back offering working with merchants to give customers access to cash over the counter. By behaving differently, we hope to see a real difference in how customers interact with us.

"Our commitment means none of our customers will be without access to cash.

"We constantly review the services we offer through third parties and despite removing cash withdrawals, our financial contribution to the Post Office for the Banking Framework will actually increase in 2020 - helping to underpin the financial viability of this important network."

Market Day closure sparks anger in Sudbury

Barclays has left customers and businesses in Sudbury baffled by its decision to close the branch on Thursdays - market day and one of the two busiest days of the week in the town.

The branch is now closed every Thursday when shoppers flock to the town and businesses have their busiest day of the week.

Deputy mayor and Jack Owen said: "When I was told the bank was closed on Thursdays, I couldn't believe it - but it was clearly shut when I went there today. Whoever made this decision has clearly never been to Sudbury."

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge was irritated that he had not been told about the decision to close Sudbury's branch on Thursdays when he wrote to the bank about the end of the post office cash arrangements.

He said: "Thursday is market day and this is not only very inconvenient, it is a lack of courtesy in the context of ongoing correspondence not to give me some warning. I will be contacting Barclays again to demand an explanation. My constituents deserve better than this from one of the country's largest financial institutions".