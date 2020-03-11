E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cat put down after being shot in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:11 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 11 March 2020

The cat was found by its owner near Bardwell near the Norfolk/Suffolk border Picture: ARCHANT

The cat was found by its owner near Bardwell near the Norfolk/Suffolk border Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A cat has reportedly been shot near Bury St Edmunds.

Bury St Edmunds police tweeted to say that they had been called by an owner in Bardwell after finding their cat critically injured.

A police spokesman said: 'Police received a report that a cat had been shot at some point before March 6.

'The cat was taken to the vets but the cat was put to sleep due to the injuries it had sustained.

'Any witnesses should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/14999/20.'

It is not yet known where exactly the incident took place or what time on March 6 it happened.

There are no details regarding the sex or breed of the cat at this time and officers cannot confirm what type of weapon was used to shoot the cat.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cat put down after being shot in Suffolk

The cat was found by its owner near Bardwell near the Norfolk/Suffolk border Picture: ARCHANT

New coronavirus statistics show three new cases in East of England

The number of coronavirus cases nationally has risen Picture:Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Street cordoned off after man dies in Colchester

The police cordon in place in Colchester this morning following the death of a man. Picture: EMILY COX

Man, 25, accused of burglary at town centre bar and café

Edmundo Lounge (right) in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Traffic clears on A14 after two vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 following a collision near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24