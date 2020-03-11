Cat put down after being shot in Suffolk

The cat was found by its owner near Bardwell near the Norfolk/Suffolk border Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A cat has reportedly been shot near Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury St Edmunds police tweeted to say that they had been called by an owner in Bardwell after finding their cat critically injured.

A police spokesman said: 'Police received a report that a cat had been shot at some point before March 6.

'The cat was taken to the vets but the cat was put to sleep due to the injuries it had sustained.

'Any witnesses should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/14999/20.'

It is not yet known where exactly the incident took place or what time on March 6 it happened.

There are no details regarding the sex or breed of the cat at this time and officers cannot confirm what type of weapon was used to shoot the cat.