Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting
PUBLISHED: 06:48 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 04 May 2020
A man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in her 40s at a house in Barham.
Police were called shortly before 4.45am on Sunday, May 3, to reports that a woman had been shot within a property in the village of Barham, near Ipswich.
On arrival at the premises, officers discovered a woman, aged in her 40s, had suffered serious injuries.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, and sadly died a short time later.
A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A police cordon was still in place at the rural property on Sunday evening with officers standing guard outside the home while investigations were carried out.
A number of vehicles, including those belonging to forensics, were also at the scene with evidence bags reportedly seen being loaded into police cars.
Members of the local community also expressed their sadness at the news.
Stephen Carr, chairman of Barham Parish Council, said he was totally shocked by the news of the woman’s death, which happened in a “close knit” area of the village.
“It’s a very quiet place,” said Mr Carr.
“We were totally surprised. It’s not normal in Barham.”
